The Latest: Aaron Judge wins the Home Run Derby

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge competes in the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the Home Run Derby, adding that title to his burgeoning list of rookie accomplishments.

Judge beat Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins 11-10 in the final at Marlins Park on Monday night. He becomes the fourth Yankees player to win the Derby after Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011.

Judge will bat third for the AL in Tuesday's All-Star Game. The rookie leads the majors with 30 home runs this season, and is a Triple Crown contender with his .329 average and 66 RBIs so far. No one in Yankees history has ever hit more homers in a rookie season.

Judge's display of power Monday started in batting practice, when he hit a ball off the retractable roof at the ballpark. He needed to rally to beat the Marlins' Justin Bour in the first round 24-22, then topped the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger to reach the final.

___

10:08 p.m.

There probably were few, if any, fans at the Home Run Derby taller than Joel Embiid.

And the Philadelphia 76ers big man got himself a rebound, sort of.

Embiid posted a photo on Twitter of his hand wrapped around a baseball during the Derby at Marlins Park on Monday night, in relative proximity to one of the outfield fences.

"And I got a ball," Embiid wrote.

It was a diverse sports day for Embiid, who was tweeting about Wimbledon earlier Monday.

___

10 p.m.

Second-seeded Aaron Judge will meet fifth-seeded Miguel Sano in the final of the Home Run Derby. Judge beat Cody Bellinger in the semifinals, 13-12.

It was a matchup of the probable favorites to win the AL and NL rookie of the year awards this season. Judge leads the majors with 30 home runs so far for the New York Yankees; Bellinger has 25 home runs this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees have had three previous Home Run Derby champions — Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011. No team has had four Derby winners, something Judge could change in the final.

Sano knocked off Judge's Yankees teammate, Gary Sanchez, in the semifinals.

Sano has 24 homers in his first two rounds. Judge had 37 — and could have had more, had he not clinched his semifinal win with just over a minute on the clock.

Judge had the longest homer of the first round, at 501 feet. He connected on 504- and 513-footers in the semifinals.

___

9:45 p.m.

Miguel Sano will have a chance at becoming the second player to win a Home Run Derby for Minnesota.

The fifth-seeded Sano topped the New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez in the semifinals of the Derby on Monday night, prevailing 11-10. The only other player to win a Derby for the Twins was Justin Morneau in 2008.

Sano will meet either Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger in the final.

The eighth-seeded Sanchez defeated top-seeded and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Sano ousted fourth-seeded Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals in his quarterfinal matchup, then waited well over an hour before his semifinal.

It's the second straight year a No. 5 seed made the final — Stanton won the title as the No. 5 seed a year ago.

___

9:30 p.m.

Second-seeded Aaron Judge is through to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby after holding off Miami's Justin Bour in a spectacular first-round matchup.

Judge prevailed 23-22, winning with a home run in his 30-second bonus window (and then he hit a second for good measure). He'll meet the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in the semifinals.

Judge leads MLB with 30 home runs, and had plenty of support in the crowd from Yankees fans wearing the English-style white judge's wigs. But he needed a monster effort to beat Bour, who delighted his home crowd with quite a show — 22 homers, and one doughnut eaten in a time-out.

Bour, playing big-time to the crowd, called time and got some help from teammate Giancarlo Stanton, the top seed and defending champion who was ousted in his quarterfinal matchup. Stanton handed Bour a drink, then stuffed a doughnut into his teammate's mouth.

But the biggest show was yet to come, as Judge delivered in his Home Run Derby debut.

Judge had the longest home run of the first round, a 501-footer.

___

9:05 p.m.

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger beat the clock, and beat Colorado's Charlie Blackmon.