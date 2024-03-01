The latest: St. Johns Countywide Flood Vulnerability Assessment

St. Johns County Flood Vulnerability Assessment Update

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently reviewed findings from the Countywide Flood Vulnerability Assessment, which included a survey, designed for public input, distributed to county residents in September.

The county was awarded a $500,000 grant through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Resilient Florida Grant Program to fund the assessment and a preliminary adaptation plan.

The county’s project manager, Westly Woodward, underscored the assessment as a benefit for the community.

“The findings help St. Johns County identify critical assets that may be vulnerable to future flooding and establish a plan for building a more resilient community,” he said in a news release.

According to Tyler Jarnagin, the county’s public affairs supervisor, the vulnerability assessment measures the impact potential flooding and rising sea levels may have on structures, infrastructure, people and natural resources. Results from the comprehensive assessment will allow the county to formulate an adaptation plan for making areas more resistant to flood risk.

“Completing the vulnerability assessment according to criteria outlined in the Florida statute qualifies St. Johns County for additional project funding through the FDEP,” he said in a news release.

Jarnagin listed the following components included within the assessment:

Inventory of Critical Community Assets

Existing/Future Extreme Event Flood Mapping

Identification of Community Assets Vulnerable to Flooding

Prioritization of Vulnerable Critical Community Assets

Identification of Focus Areas for Adaptation Planning

Preliminary Identification of Adaptation Strategies/Projects

Summary Report, Tables, and Flood Maps

“Thus far, about 22,000 critical community assets have been identified as part of the assessment through data mined from county, state and federal sources,” he said.

Jarnagin listed the components that determine asset prioritization:

Frequency of Flooding

Sensitivity to the Depth of Flooding

Impact to the Community

Regional Significance

Community Feedback Survey

The Adaptation Focus Areas include:

Anastasia Island from the City of St. Augustine Beach to State Road 206

Anastasia Island from State Road 206 to the Matanzas Inlet

Anastasia Island from State Road 312 to City of St. Augustine Beach South Boundary

Vilano/North Beach

Ponte Vedra

State Road 16 / Lewis Speedway / Masters Drive

Low Spots Along County Road 13

Hastings

State Road 16 Wastewater Treatment Plant

County Road 210 at Interstate 95

As noted in the press release, the next steps for the countywide flooding vulnerability assessment include developing a preliminary adaption plan with high-priority projects identified; applying for fiscal year 2024/2025 FDEP implementation grant funding for high-priority projects; and continued adaptation planning with additional FDEP planning grant funding.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Updates and next steps from the St. Johns County Flood Vulnerability Assessment