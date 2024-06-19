Latest SpaceX Starlink mission visible in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Conditions were right for Bakersfield residents to catch a glimpse of the latest SpaceX mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off just after 8:30 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. This mission put 20 Starlink internet service satellites into orbit, the company said.

Viewer video sent to 17 News of Tuesday’s SpaceX launch from Vandenberg SFB.

In Bakersfield, residents were able to see, at times, a bright streak going through the sky just before it got dark. Several viewers sent video and photos to 17 News wondering, “What was that?”

Social media was flooded with images and video of the launch from Southern California to Arizona.

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 first stage landed back on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship after launch.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.