The Latest: Iraq recaps opposition to planned Kurdish vote

Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Abdulkarim Al-Jafari speaks during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Iraq's top diplomat is reiterating its government's opposition to Iraqi Kurds' planned independence vote next week.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari told the U.S. General Assembly on Saturday that the central government views the vote as unconstitutional and divisive.

He says the government wants "to preserve the unity of Iraq."

The Kurds are an ethnic group with populations in Iraq, Syria, Iran and Turkey. They have long aspired to statehood in Iraq, where they have an autonomous region.

Iraq's top court has temporarily suspended the vote, and the country's parliament has also voted to reject it. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has even said he's prepared to intervene militarily if the vote leads to violence.

Kurdish officials have said the vote will be held nonetheless.

___

5:35 p.m.

Iraq's foreign minister is asking nuclear countries for help building a nuclear reactor, saying the country has a right to use nuclear power peacefully as a party to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari made the request in his speech Saturday to the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting.

Former Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein's previous efforts to build a nuclear reactor were met with an Israeli bombing in 1981 and years of suspicion about his intentions.

The NPT, which Iraq ratified in 1969, sought to prevent the spread of atomic arms beyond the five original nuclear powers — the U.S., Russia, Britain, France and China.

Al-Jaafari said Saturday that based on this right under the NPT, Iraq calls for help from our "kindred, nuclear countries."

___

3:30 p.m.

North Korea's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more."

Ri Yong Ho called the American leader "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency" with his finger on the "nuclear button" and declared: "None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission."

And he told world leaders on Saturday: "In case innocent lives of the U.S. are lost because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible."

Ri's highly anticipated speech to the General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting fueled the fiery rhetoric between the U.S. president and North Korea's young leader.

Trump threatened in his speech to the 193-member world body Tuesday to "totally destroy" the North if provoked. Kim, in an unusual direct statement to the world, responded pledging to take "highest-level" action against the United States.

Ri suggested to reporters Friday in New York that the country could conduct an atmospheric hydrogen bomb test to fulfill Kim's vows. But he did not make any mention of such a test on Saturday.

Ri said: "Our national nuclear force is, to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the U.S. and for preventing its military invasion, and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the U.S."

___

12:30 p.m.

Syria's foreign minister says his country is "marching steadily" toward the goal of rooting out terrorism — and "victory is now within reach."

Walid Al-Moualem pointed to "the liberation of Aleppo and Palmyra," the end of the Islamic State extremist group's siege of Deir el-Zour, and what he said was "the eradication of terrorism from many parts of Syria."

He told the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting on Saturday he is confident that when the more than six-year war ends "the Syrian army will go down in history" for defeating "the terrorists that came to Syria from many countries and received large support from the most powerful countries of the world."

Al-Moualem said that while the army and its allies "are making daily achievements, clearing out territories and uprooting terrorists ... the threat of this plague persists."

On the political front, he said local reconciliation agreements have allowed tens of thousands of internally displaced people and refugees to return home. He said "Syria is determined to scale up reconciliation efforts, whenever possible."

___

Noon

The leader of Dominica is asking world leaders to lend his hurricane-ravaged nation military equipment to help it rebuild.