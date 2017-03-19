The Latest: Golovkin wins close decision over Danny Jacobs

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, right, of Thailand, punches Roman Gonzalez, of Nicaragua, during the 11th round of a WBC super flyweight championship boxing match Saturday, March 18, 2017, in New York. Rungvisai won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Danny Jacobs-Gennady Golovkin fight early Sunday morning. (all times local):

12:54 a.m.

Genady Golovkin outlasted Danny Jacobs in an exhausting 12-round defense of his middleweight titles Saturday night.

Both fighters are knockout artists, yet this one went the distance — the first time GGG has not had a KO in 24 fights, and his first time going 12 rounds. The Kazakh won 115-112 on two judges cards and 114-113 on the other.

The AP had it 114-113 for Golovkin.

In the toughest fight of his stellar career, Golovkin often was stymied by Jacobs changing to a left-handed style. But a series of hard rights throughout the bout were enough — barely to bring his record to 37-0.

With Madison Square Garden reverberating from chants of "GGG" or "JACOBS," no one could be sure of the outcome right until the final punch.

Jacobs is 32-2.

___

12:45 a.m.

Gennady Golovkin started to land heavier comobos in the later rounds, with an apparent lead over fellow middleweight champion Danny Jacobs.

Despite fighting in Jacobs hometown, the fans — many waving the flag of Kazakhstan — cheered "GGG" as he got more aggressive with Jacobs, who continued to switch from his natural right-handed stance to left-handed.

After 10 rounds, the AP had Golovkin ahead 96-93, with Jacobs winning the 10th, after three straight rounds for Golovkin.

___

12:28 a.m.

Danny Jacobs switched back-and-forth from his natural right-handed stance to left-handed throughout his middleweight unification fight with Gennady Golovkin, keeping "GGG" off balance and the fight close.

An action-packed fifth round featured Golovkin landing several hard right leads to win, but Jacobs did come on in final moments by switching back to left-handed style.

The sixth was Jacobs' best. He landed several combinations to win. The seventh round had action that continued after the bell. Golovkin's hefty combos were enough to win the seventh and eighth.

The AP scores the fight 77-74, with several close rounds.

___

12:17 a.m.

After a slow start, Gennady Golovkin showed his power in the fourth by knocking down Danny Jacobs.

The AP scored the first and second round for Jacobs, but the knockout put Golovkin ahead on the unofficial scorecard, 38-37.

Jacobs switched to a left-handed stance for much of the early rounds, and Golovkin was able to hit him with two rights early in the fourth.

___

12:09 a.m.

Two action fighters started slow in the middleweight title unification bout between Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs.

Both boxers were cautious, but Jacobs did the most in the first round. AP scored the first 10-9 for Jacobs and the second 10-9 for Golovkin.

Jacobs fought left-handed for a portion of the second round.

___

11:47 p.m.

Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stunned previously unbeaten Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, knocking down the Nicaraguan in the first round, bloodying his face with an unintentional head butt in the third, then winning a majority decision for the WBC super flyweight championship Saturday night.

Even though Sor Rungvisai was docked a point in the sixth round for another head clash — there were several in the brutal bout — he never backed off. He relentlessly attacked the cut over the right eye of Gonzalez, who clearly was hampered by the blood streaming down his face.

In only his second fight outside Asia, Sor Rungvisai improved to 42-4-1 with 38 knockouts. Gonzalez, considered by many the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, is 46-1.

One judge had the fight even at 113-113. The other two gave the Thai the nod 114-112 in the action-packed bout on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs middleweight unification bout.

The sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden booed the decision.