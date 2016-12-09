The Latest: US says smooth transition in S. Korea critical

Acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. South Korean lawmakers on Friday voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

___

5.30 a.m. Saturday

The United States is urging a smooth and peaceful transition in South Korea after the allied nation's president was impeached.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that policy consistency and continuity was "paramount" including in trade and economic relations and in defending against North Korean threats.

Toner told reporters in Washington: "It's absolutely critical that we remain a steadfast ally and partner (of South Korea) and that this transition occurs as peacefully as possible."

He described the U.S.-Korean alliance as a lynchpin of regional security.

Toner said the U.S. looks forward to working with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn following the parliamentary vote Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

Hwang will be acting president until the country's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to formally end Park's presidency or reinstate her.

___

8:10 p.m.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, South Korea's acting leader, says he feels "deep responsibility" over the political scandal that brought down his boss, President Park Geun-hye, because he assisted her as the country's No. 2 official.

"I'd like to say I'm sincerely sorry to the people," Hwang said.

Hwang urged ruling and opposition parties to cooperate in the wake of Park's impeachment.

Hwang will be acting president until the country's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to formally end Park's presidency or reinstate her. The court has up to 180 days.

___

7:20 p.m.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been officially stripped of power after being impeached.

The suspension of Park's power was made Friday when her office received a copy of the impeachment motion hand-delivered by National Assembly officials.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn now steps in as acting president until the country's Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to formally end her presidency or reinstate her. The court has up to 180 days.

___

7 p.m.

Aides say President Park Geun-hye has replaced one of her advisers just before she was impeached.

Friday's reshuffle will be Park's last if the Constitutional Court makes a decision to formally end her presidency.

During court deliberations that can take up to 180 days, Park's presidential powers including those related to personnel appointments are suspended.

Park's office says she accepted the resignation by Choi Jai-kyeong, presidential secretary for civil affairs, and named lawyer Cho Dae-hwan to replace him.

___

6:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who will assume President Park Geun-hye's duties following her impeachment, has instructed Defense Minister Han Min Koo to keep a close watch on North Korea and prepare for any crisis.

Hwang's office said Friday he also called Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and raised the need to maintain close cooperation with the international community in implementing sanctions against the North over its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

Hwang's office says he asked Yun to provide explanations to other countries that there will be no major changes to Seoul's foreign policy.

Hwang's office says he was planning to chair an emergency Cabinet meeting and also a National Security Council meeting later on Friday.

___

5:55 p.m.

Seoul's Unification Ministry, which handles affairs related to rival North Korea, says the government will maintain "without disruption" its policies toward the North following President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

The ministry says the government will maintain a close watch on North Korea following the vote.

Earlier Friday, South Korea's defense minister ordered heightened military readiness to brace for any possible provocation by North Korea, although no suspicious activities have been observed.

___

5:45 p.m.

Impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye is apologizing to the nation for "negligence" in a scandal that led to her fall.

Park said Friday at a meeting of her Cabinet that she takes seriously the parliament's actions to impeach her and the voices of the people who've been protesting her over a corruption scandal.

She says she would prepare for a court review of the impeachment.