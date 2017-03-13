The Latest: Mother: Kidnapped woman 'safe and not harmed'

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a woman who investigators say was kidnapped by her estranged husband (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The mother of a woman who authorities say was kidnapped by her estranged husband says her daughter has been found alive near Tampa.

Donna Waryga tells the Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2nmbwGY ) that 37-year-old Alisa Summers "is safe and not harmed." Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee has called a 1 p.m. news conference to provide updates.

Local news outlets report the Tampa mother of five was found in Ruskin, near Tampa on Monday morning.

Investigators say witnesses saw a woman whose hands were tied behind her back being forced into her SUV outside a Tampa pharmacy on Saturday night. The witnesses say the woman was screaming.

In a statement, deputies said Summers didn't return home after going to visit 39-year-old Trevor Steven Summers to talk about their marriage. They are separated and have restraining orders against each other.

___

12:20 p.m.

A Florida sheriff plans to provide updates in the search for a man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife, who is also missing.

Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday in Ruskin, which is a Tampa suburb.

Investigators say witnesses saw a woman whose hand were tied behind her back being forced into her SUV outside a Tampa pharmacy on Saturday night. The witnesses say the woman was screaming.

Deputies said in a statement that 37-year-old Alisa Summers didn't return home after going to visit 39-year-old Trevor Steven Summers to talk about their marriage. They are separated and have restraining orders against each other.

Also on Monday, Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an in the case.

___

7:40 a.m.

Authorities in Florida say they're searching for a man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife, who remains missing.

Witnesses told Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies they saw a screaming woman with her hands tied behind her back being forced into her SUV in a pharmacy parking lot Saturday night in Tampa.

Deputies said in a statement that 37-year-old Alisa Summers didn't return home after going to visit 39-year-old Trevor Steven Summers to talk about their marriage. They are separated and have injunctions against each other.

Records show Trevor Summers pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in Philadelphia federal court last September. He is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Divorce attorney Steven Glaros tells the Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2nl997c) that Alisa Summers "expressed lots of fear of her husband."