The Latest: Sessions' nomination clears procedural hurdle

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, who defected from the GOP majority, arrives at the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, as the Senate voted for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos,. ice President Mike Pence was needed to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on Senate consideration of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks:

12:55 p.m.

The nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general has cleared a hurdle in the Senate.

The Senate voted 52-47 on Tuesday to move ahead on the nomination. Confirmation is expected on Wednesday despite Senate Democrats' opposition to their colleague.

Democrats have questioned Sessions' commitment to civil rights, his opposition to many immigration laws and whether he will be independent of President Donald Trump as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Sessions was one of Trump's earliest and strongest supporters.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Sessions "is probably the most anti-immigrant member of this body, Democrat or Republican. And many of us on this side believe immigrants are an asset to America, not a liability."

12:30 p.m.

The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

12:25 p.m.

The Senate Veterans Affairs' Committee has backed physician David Shulkin to be veterans affairs secretary.

President Donald Trump's nominee was approved unanimously in the panel on Tuesday, having pledged during his confirmation hearing that he would not privatize the beleaguered department. Trump had previously called for a radical overhaul at the VA to fix problems such as long wait times for medical care.

The 57-year-old Shulkin has been an undersecretary of health at the VA since 2015.

He would be the first non-veteran to head the VA and the lone former Obama administration official serving in Trump's Cabinet.

Shulkin's nomination now goes to the full Senate, where he is expected to be easily approved. That vote could come as early as next week.