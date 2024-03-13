COLUMBIA, Mo. – New details have been revealed about missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain’s disappearance.

Strain vanished while on a fraternity trip in Nashville Friday night. Now, surveillance video and 911 audio related to the search have been released to the public.

Nashville police posted the surveillance video Tuesday, which shows Strain shortly after he was kicked out of a nearby bar around 10 p.m. Friday. The video, captured near 1st Avenue and Gay Street, shows the 22-year-old crossing the street.

A family friend tells our sister station, KOLR-TV, they think Riley seemed off in the video.

The video was captured about a quarter mile from the bar where Strain was kicked out. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The next morning, one of Strain’s Delta Chi fraternity brothers reported him missing. Strain’s parents also spoke to News Nation Tuesday. Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, shared an emotional message for her son.

“I love you so much, and we’re working so hard to find you,” she said.

Latest on search for missing Mizzou student

Back in Columbia, Mizzou spokesman Christian Basi said the university is doing everything it can to support Strain’s family and friends.

“Folks are very concerned, and they want to do something. They want to reach out and help,” Basi said.

Basi said that unfortunately, they are very limited when it comes to private, off-campus events.

“Even if you are prepared, unfortunate circumstances can happen. So, we are working to provide as much resource and support as we can to the family and to the friends,” he said.

On campus, students say they are shaken up by Strain’s disappearance.

“I think it’s scary, especially in the Mizzou community, that things like that can happen. You know, always be safe with where you are,” graduate student Ana Rembecki said.

“It is kind of scary because a lot of people did know him. I have somebody I know who was in his chapter. It’s just a really sad situation,” freshman Maddie Ey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Missouri or Nashville police at 615-862-8600.

