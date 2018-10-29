The Latest: Pope offers condolences for Indonesia crash

A member of Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) inspects debris recovered from near waters where a Lion Air passenger jet is suspected to crash off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. A Lion Air flight crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

KARAWANG, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air plane in Indonesia (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Pope Francis has conveyed his condolences to those affected by the crash of a jetliner minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital, likely killing all 189 people on board.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a telegram to the Vatican's representative in Indonesia that the pope "offers the assurance of his prayers for all who have died and for those who mourn their loss" following Monday's crash.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency says it's not expecting to find survivors from the plane that plunged into seas off Jakarta just 13 minutes after takeoff.

7:30 p.m.

Friends and relatives have offered their condolences to the parents of an Indian pilot who was flying a Lion Air plane that crashed in Indonesia.

After receiving friends and relatives who rushed to their New Delhi home upon hearing news of the crash, the parents of pilot Bhavye Suneja left for New Delhi's airport to board a flight for the Indonesian capital.

"Please pray for us," Suneja's sobbing mother said as she got into a car.

A family friend, Anil Gupta, said Suneja's father was stunned and couldn't talk, and his sister and mother had not come out of their rooms.

All 189 people on board the plane are believed to have died in Monday's crash.

7 p.m.

The European Commission says it has no immediate plans to ban Indonesian airline Lion Air again after one of its planes crashed into the sea off Jakarta, likely killing all 189 people on board.

Indonesian airlines were barred in 2007 from flying to Europe because of safety concerns. The ban was lifted for Lion Air in June 2016 and the countrywide ban was lifted completely in June this year.

Commission spokesman Enrico Brivio said Monday that there "have been no indications that the safety levels at Lion Air or the safety oversight in Indonesia" were deteriorating.

Brivio says the commission will analyze the results of the investigation into Monday's crash.

6:10 p.m.

The official China News Service says a Chinese company, China Minsheng Investment Group Leasing Holdings Ltd., owned a Lion Air plane that crashed Monday with 189 aboard and leased it to the airline.

CNS quoted CMIG Leasing as saying it was extremely sad about the accident and was in close contact with Lion Air, Boeing and other organizations.

The company said it is a common practice for airlines to obtain large aircraft though leasing arrangements with third companies.

The statement was not on the company's website and calls to it were unanswered Monday afternoon.

CMIG Leasing is part of the sprawling CMIG group, which has interests in fields including logistics, energy and health care.

6 p.m.

Australia's foreign affairs ministry says Australian government officials and contractors "have been instructed not to fly on Lion Air or their subsidiary airlines" following the crash of a Lion Air jet carrying 189 people.

The statement posted on the ministry's website said the decision will be reviewed when the findings of the crash investigation are clear.

It said its overall level of travel advice for Indonesia was unchanged from its recommendation to exercise a high degree of caution.

5:10 p.m.

A search and rescue agency official says he's not expecting any survivors from the Lion Air plane that crashed into seas off Jakarta with 189 people aboard.

The operations director at the agency, Bambang Suryo Aji, says the search effort is focusing on finding bodies. He said six body bags have been used so far for human remains recovered.

Aji said the location of the plane hull hasn't been identified yet. Waters where it sank are up to 30 meters (100 feet) deep.

The search is currently planned to last seven days and could be extended.

4 p.m.

Indonesian aviation and transport safety officials say a Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea with 189 people on board had been cleared by air traffic controllers to return to Jakarta's airport following a request from its pilot about two to three minutes after takeoff.

The plane, which was delivered to Lion Air in August, crashed about 13 minutes after taking off.