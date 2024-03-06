Latest SAS reorganization cuts jobs within Cary software company’s retail solutions

SAS Institute has confirmed workers in the company’s retail solutions division lost their jobs following the latest organizational shift at the prominent Cary analytic software provider.

This week’s action follows moves last year that SAS said reduced its total workforce by around 1%.

“Evolving our organizational structure and aligning the right talent to our core focus areas is part of our normal business process and remains a priority for SAS,” company spokesperson Shannon Heath said in an email Wednesday.

Heath did not share how many positions were affected.

Several anonymous posts published Tuesday on the online forum TheLayoff.com referenced job losses, including within SAS’ retail solutions. In the past few years, SAS has slimmed its headcount with layoffs in 2021 and subsequent voluntary buyouts.

“Over the years through natural attrition and conservative hiring, our headcount has gone down incrementally,” Heath told The News & Observer in January 2023.

These staffing decisions come as SAS eyes going public, with an aim of reaching the stock market sometime in 2025.

According to Forbes, SAS is among the 200 largest private companies in the United States, by revenue, and its cofounder and CEO Jim Goodnight is the wealthiest person in the state.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce ranks SAS as Wake County’s fifth biggest private employer.