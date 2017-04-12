The Latest: School shooter threatened ex with murder-suicide

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The ex-wife of a Navy veteran sought a restraining order against him after he threatened to kill her and her children and then take his own life years before he opened fire at a San Bernardino elementary school, killing his new wife and a student in a murder-suicide.

The New York Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2pqHT7s ) Tuesday that Natalie Anderson filed for the restraining order against her then-husband Cedric Anderson in Los Angeles in 1996.

She wrote in court documents that Cedric wanted her to pay for their divorce, and when she refused, he told her that "we would all die, me the kids and himself."

The newspaper said Natalie Anderson said Cedric had talked her into abandoning the restraining order.

The couple divorced in 1997.

Another of Anderson's girlfriends was awarded a restraining order in 2013 after she said Anderson tried to kill her.

___

1 p.m.

A special-needs teacher slain by her estranged husband at a San Bernardino elementary school is being remembered as someone who loved children.

Marie Cabreras told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Karen Smith was an excellent teacher whose whole life was all about kids and helping them build a future.

Smith and one of her students were fatally shot Monday at North Park Elementary School by Cedric Anderson, who also wounded another little boy before killing himself.

Cabreras has two young children at North Park, and an older daughter was taught by Smith for two years at a nearby high school.

She says Smith had the patience and understanding to handle special-needs students.

___

11:45 a.m.

An 8-year-old boy shot and killed along with his teacher at a San Bernardino school was born with a genetic condition and had survived heart surgery.

Schools superintendent Dale Marsden said Tuesday that Jonathan Martinez had Williams syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems.

Marsden said children with Williams tend to be social, friendly and endearing. He said by all accounts Jonathan was a happy child.

Jonathan died at a hospital after being shot Monday by the estranged husband of the boy's teacher, Karen Smith, who was also killed.

Officials said a 9-year-old classmate who was also shot is stable, watching cartoons, and expected to recover.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims Tuesday evening at North Park Elementary.

___

11:20 a.m.

The San Bernardino police chief says those close to the teacher who was shot and killed in her classroom by her estranged husband mentioned that he had threatened her after she moved out.

Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters Tuesday that Cedric Anderson had accused Karen Smith of infidelity in their short marriage. He said police hadn't confirmed those details.

Smith's loved ones told investigators that she had said she was concerned about her husband's odd behavior and that he had made threats against her, but not to shoot her.

Police say the couple, both 53, married in January and separated in the middle of March. Smith moved out of their home and had been staying with family.

___

11:10 a.m.

Authorities say the man who shot and killed his estranged wife in a San Bernardino elementary school classroom had four arrests over 20 years but none of the cases ended in a conviction.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters Tuesday that Cedric Anderson had faced a weapons charge, and those involving domestic violence and theft from 1982 to 2013.

He says Anderson wasn't employed but previously had work as a maintenance worker and a pastor. He didn't provide more details.

The police chief also said a note believed to be from Anderson had been found that talked about needing closure and feeling disrespected.

Police say the couple married in January and separated in the middle of March.

___

6:10 a.m.

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is closed for the time being.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary are canceled for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Counselors are being made available at a nearby middle school for students, family and staff.

The closure comes a day after a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized Tuesday. He and the boy who died were standing behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been estranged from Smith and had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges.