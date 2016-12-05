The Latest: Russia, China block UN Aleppo truce resolution

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Russia and China have blocked a draft resolution in the U.N. Security Council demanding a seven-day truce in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The resolution, sponsored by New Zealand, Egypt and Spain, sought to allow for the evacuation of the sick and wounded and to provide humanitarian aid workers enough time to get food aid and medicine into the besieged city.

The resolution had 11 votes in favor, three against with one abstention when the council voted on Monday, but because Russia and China as permanent members of the 15-seat council have veto power the resolution did not pass.

Russia has repeatedly blocked action in the Security Council over Syria where it is supporting Syrian government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.

____

8:45 p.m.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding a seven-day truce in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The resolution, sponsored by New Zealand, Egypt and Spain, seeks to allow for the removal of the sick and wounded and to provide humanitarian aid workers enough time to get food aid and medicine into the city, where nearly a quarter of a million people remain besieged by Syrian forces backed by Russian air power.

The council is expected to vote on the resolution Monday, but Russia which holds a veto as one of five permanent members of the 15-seat Security Council, is widely expected to block it.

___

5:30 p.m.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that a second nurse who was injured in rebel shelling on the Syrian government-held part of Aleppo has died.

The Ministry statement Monday says the second nurse died of wounds suffered in the attack. Earlier reports said the shelling killed one Russian nurse and eight civilians in the makeshift field hospital.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in the emailed statement that another Russian, a pediatrician, remains in critical condition.

Konashenkov also called on international organizations such as the Red Cross to condemn the attack on the medics "who were doing their medical duty to help the civilians of Aleppo."

The field hospital was part of aid that Moscow had sent into Aleppo's Furqan neighborhood in the government-held section of the city the previous day.

___

2:35 p.m.

A Russian officer in the Syrian city of Aleppo says a Russian female nurse has been killed in rebel shelling of a makeshift Russian hospital in the city.

The officer says two Russian doctors were also wounded in the attack on Monday that targeted the field hospital set up in the government-held part of Aleppo.

The officer spoke to reporters in western Aleppo on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Moscow had sent in aid into the Furqan neighborhood in the government-held part of the city a day earlier, including equipment to set up the field hospital.

—Albert Aji in Aleppo, Syria.

___

2:10 p.m.

The Russian Defense Ministry says a Su-33 fighter jet, based on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea after returning from a sortie over Syria.

The ministry says in a statement that was reported by Russian news agencies that "because of the failure of the arrester system's cable, the Su-33 fighter rolled off the deck" on Monday.

The pilot of the aircraft successfully ejected and was unharmed in the incident. The ministry added that Russian military operations over Syria will not be affected by the incident.

This is the second loss of an aircraft from Russia's only aircraft carrier since it arrived off Syria last month. The Defense Ministry said that a Mig-29 fighter crashed into the sea on Nov. 15 while attempting to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov.

___

11:50 a.m.

Syrian activists say Russian and Syrian aircraft have stepped up their assaults on the rebel-held province of Idlib, a day after air raids killed more than 60 people.

The activist-run Local Coordination Committees is reporting airstrikes on the towns of Binnish, Maarat Nasaan, and Saraqib, as well as the provincial capital, Idlib.

The network says the Monday morning airstrikes killed three children. It blamed the attacks on Russian aircraft.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported strikes on Idlib city. It says 288 civilians have been killed in the province since Oct. 20, when Syrian government and Russian aircraft intensified airstrikes.

The Syrian Civil Defense first responder group said 65 civilians were killed in Sunday airstrikes across the province, including attacks on two rural marketplaces that killed dozens.