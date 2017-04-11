The Latest: Mattis says Islamic State still focus in Syria

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson steps out of a plane upon arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Tillerson is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S. response to recent chemical weapons attack in Syria (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the campaign against the Islamic State group is still the main focus of the U.S. in Syria and remains on track.

He says the bombing of the Syrian air field Thursday in retaliation for the government's use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians was a separate issue in the military campaign.

Mattis says he reviewed intelligence about the April 5 chemical weapons attack and says he has no doubt the Syrian regime was responsible for the bombing's planning and execution.

He says the Syrian regime should "think long and hard" before making such a reckless attack again. He says the U.S. can't get involved in Syria's civil war, but couldn't allow the use of chemical weapons.

More than 80 civilians were killed in the attack.

___

3:45 p.m.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says U.S.-Russian tensions over Syria "will not spiral out of control."

Mattis says the U.S. and Russia are maintaining military and diplomatic communications.

He noted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Moscow Tuesday.

Mattis says Russia acts in its interests.

And he says there is no Russian interest in allowing the current disagreements over Syria to lead to a broader confrontation.

___

3:40 p.m.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says only Syrian President Bashar Assad knows why he used chemical weapons.

Mattis says he trusts Assad regrets last week's chemical weapons attack, given the U.S. retaliatory strikes.

The Pentagon says the cruise missiles it launched at Syrian air base destroyed a fifth of Assad's functioning, fixed-wing combat aircraft.

Mattis criticized Assad for using chemical weapons several times over the last several years.

____

2:20 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that President Donald Trump's oldest daughter weighed in on his response to the Syrian chemical weapons attack.

Spicer says at his daily press briefing that "there is no question that" Ivanka Trump and others "weighed into him" on the decision.

The president's son, Eric Trump, told The Daily Telegraph in an interview that the president had been influenced by his sister's reaction to the gas attack that killed dozens last week.

Eric Trump said his sister was "heartbroken and outraged" by the attack.

Spicer said the feeling was widespread that the attack was "horrific" and "required action."

The president's daughter recently began an official role at the White House.

___

1:40 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with staffers who work at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The meeting is taking place privately.

Tillerson is in Moscow for talks with Russian officials. He arrived earlier Tuesday to meet with Russian officials about the Syria civil war.

It's the first official trip to Russia by a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

__

11:55 a.m.

U.S. Senator John McCain says stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad's "murderous rampage" does not preclude America from fighting the Islamic State group.

At a press conference in Sarajevo, the Republican senator said the U.S. "is the most powerful nation on earth" and "can do both at the same time."

McCain said Assad is "a war criminal and must go." He said the "needless and senseless slaughter of innocent men, women and children is an obligation for all of us," including Russia, to stop.

McCain is on a tour of the western Balkans, the war-weary European region where Russia has been vying for increased military, political and economic influence.

__

10:40 a.m.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin says Washington's accusations against the Syrian government over a chemical attack resemble the claims made before the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.

Putin, speaking Tuesday after talks in Moscow with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said the U.S. invaded Iraq based on false allegations that it had chemical weapons.

He says the U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base following accusations that Syria's government's used chemical weapons that killed dozens of people last week "strongly resembles the developments of 2003."

Putin added that some in the West are using Syria to cast Russia as a "common enemy."

Russia has argued that civilians in Khan Sheikhoun were exposed to toxic agents from a militants' arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike. Putin says militants are preparing more "provocations" to blame Damascus.