The Latest: Reward offered after California prisoners escape

This photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, shows a window of the Santa Clara County Jail where inmates cut through the bars and escaped on Wednesday. Santa Clara County sheriff's Sgt. Rich Glennon asked for people to keep an eye out for Rogelio Chavez and Laron Campbell and call 911 if they are spotted. Chavez and Campbell were among four inmates who broke out of the county's main jail. The others were quickly captured. (Santa Clara County Sheriff via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the search for two prisoners who escaped from a California jail on Thanksgiving Eve (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two dangerous prisoners who escaped from a California jail on Thanksgiving Eve.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Friday that based on numerous tips, authorities believe 33-year-old Rogelio Chavez and 26-year Laron Campbell are still in the San Francisco Bay area.

Authorities have asked people to keep an eye out for the men and call 911 — not approach them — if they are spotted.

Chavez has a distinctive face tattoo resembling an inky gash going through his left eye.

The pair sawed through the bars of a jail window late Wednesday and escaped.

Two other prisoners who broke out with them were quickly captured.

___

1:04 p.m.

