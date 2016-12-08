The Latest: Reno school boss praises officers' response

Reno police officer Tim Broadway briefs reporters outside Hug High School on the north side of Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 after a Washoe County School District police officer shot a student following a disturbance at the school. The student was taken to a Reno hospital where there was no immediate word on the student's condition. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest in the shooting of a 14-year-old student at a Reno high school by a campus police officer (All times local, PST):

12:30 p.m.

The head of the school district in Reno, Nevada where a campus officer shot a knife-wielding high school student is praising the quick response that she says helped avert what could have been a much more dangerous situation.

The 14-year-old boy remained in critical condition Thursday at a Reno hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was shot in an outdoor courtyard at Hug High School on Wednesday after Reno police say he was threatening other students and refused orders to drop the knife.

Washoe County School Superintendent Traci Davis told reporters Thursday that if school police hadn't acted so swiftly, she truly believes "the outcome could have been much worse."

School Police Chief Jason Trevino urged parents to be patient with the ongoing investigation. He says video clips on social media showing bits and pieces of the shooting "don't tell the complete story."