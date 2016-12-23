The Latest: Putin: Stick with existing talks on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Putin says he sees "nothing unusual" in Donald Trump's pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, calling the statement is in line with the U.S. president-elect's campaign promises. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year press conference (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that peace talks sponsored by France and Germany should remain the basis for efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A peace deal brokered by Berlin and Paris in February 2015 has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where more than 9,600 have died in battles between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists that erupted in April 2014. However, clashes have continued and political settlement has stalled.

Putin said at a news conference Friday that the "Normandy format hasn't been highly effective but there is nothing else, and work in that format should continue or the situation will deteriorate."

Responding to demands to release Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainians jailed in Russia, Putin has called for a comprehensive deal to free all prisoners, including those held in Ukrainian prisons.

2:25 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey will not hurt cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at an end-of-year news conference Friday, Putin said the killing of Ambassador Andrei Karlov on Monday was "an attack on Russia-Turkey relations."

Putin noted that the killer was a police officer, saying it reflected a high level of "penetration of destructive forces" into the Turkish military and security forces.

Turkish officials have claimed that the killer had links to the organization of Fethullah Gulen, a preacher who has been living in exile in the United States. Gulen has rejected the allegations.

Putin said that despite the killing, Russia-Turkey relations will remain strong, noting cooperation with Ankara on Syria.

2:15 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says it's necessary to establish a cease-fire across the entire territory of Syria, to be followed by peace talks.

Putin, speaking at an end-of-year news conference Friday, said that now that Syrian government forces have taken full control of Aleppo, "the next stage should be a cease-fire on the entire territory of Syria and the launch of talks on a political settlement."

He said the leaders of Turkey and Iran, which have helped broker the withdrawal of the remaining civilians and militants from Aleppo, have agreed that Syria peace talks should be held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. He added that Syrian President Bashar Assad agrees to that.

Putin says that other regional players, including Saudi Arabia, could help contribute to peace efforts and the United States is welcome to join in.

2:05 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says the Russian military's nuclear missiles can penetrate any missile defense.

Speaking at Friday's end-of-year news conference, Putin said Russia had to develop the capability after the U.S. in 2001 opted out of a Cold War-era treaty banning missile defense systems.

Putin added that "it's not us who have been speeding up the arms race."

He argued that the modernization of Russian nuclear forces is in line with existing arms control agreements, including the New Start Treaty with the United States.

He said that faced with the development of U.S. missile defense systems, Russia has developed nuclear weapons capable of piercing it.

1:40 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. Democrats should have apologized to American voters over the information revealed by hackers who posted Democratic National Committee e-mails.

Responding to accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Putin said at an annual news conference Friday that the hackers could have been located anywhere. He shrugged off Washington's claims of their Russian affiliation.

Asked how he responded to President Barack Obama's hacking accusations brought up in their conversation, the Russian leader said he never makes confidential conversations public.

1:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is praising U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for keenly feeling American voters' mood to win the election, and he rejects the White House's accusations of meddling in the vote.

Speaking at an annual news conference, Putin said Friday that Russia hopes to develop "businesslike and constructive relations that would benefit both Russia and the United States."