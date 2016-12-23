The Latest: Putin wants to visit US, pending Trump invite

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Putin says he sees "nothing unusual" in Donald Trump's pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, calling the statement is in line with the U.S. president-elect's campaign promises. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year press conference (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would be willing to visit the United States if President-elect Donald Trump sent him an invitation.

Putin told Russian news agencies after his three and a half hour press conference Friday that "if Trump invites (me) to visit the U.S., I will definitely come."

Earlier in the marathon news conference, Putin said his meeting with Trump could happen after the U.S. president-elect has built his administration.

The Russian leader says he agrees with Trump's assessment of the poor U.S.-Russian relations, adding that they "can't be worse."

___

4 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he hopes to have a meeting with Donald Trump and discuss how to improve ties.

Putin, speaking at a news conference Friday, said the meeting could happen after the U.S. president-elect completes forming his team.

The Russian leader says he agrees with Trump's assessment of the current low level of U.S.-Russian relations, adding that they "can't be worse."

Russia's relations with the United States and its allies have plummeted to their lowest level since the Cold War times.

___

3:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering condolences to the families of the victims of the Berlin terror attack and calling for closer cooperation in fighting terrorism.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on a busy Christmas market, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.

Putin said anti-terror cooperation between Russia and the West has been effectively paralyzed by Western sanctions against Russia,

He said the effective termination of contacts between Russian and Western special services has helped perpetrators of terror attacks, adding that "we can only make that fight efficient if we combine our efforts."

___

3:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will decide later whether to seek another six-year term in 2018.

Putin, speaking at Friday's end-of-year news conference that lasted for several hours, said he will "look at what will be going on in the country and in the world" to make a decision.

Putin has led Russia since 2000. He shifted into the premier's seat from 2008 to 2012 due to term limits, but continued calling the shots and reclaimed the top job in 2012.

Asked whether early elections are possible, as some media have speculated, Putin said it was "unfeasible."

___

3:10 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will continue efforts to eradicate doping but fails to accept the widespread belief in world sports of a state-backed cheating program.

Speaking at Friday's news conference, Putin said Russia will work together with the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency to uproot doping, but added that some of the accusations against Russia have been unfair.

He pointed at Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, accusing him of forging doping evidence against Russian athletes at the behest of foreign forces he didn't name. Putin said Rodchenkov was forcing Russian athletes to take illegal substances he had brought in from Canada, where he had previously worked.

A WADA investigation has revealed massive tampering with doping samples in what it described as a state-sponsored scheme. Russia has denied the accusations of state sponsorship of doping and promised to help fix the shortcomings.

___

2:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that peace talks sponsored by France and Germany should remain the basis for efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A peace deal brokered by Berlin and Paris in February 2015 has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where more than 9,600 have died in battles between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists that erupted in April 2014. However, clashes have continued and political settlement has stalled.

Putin said at a news conference Friday that the "Normandy format hasn't been highly effective but there is nothing else, and work in that format should continue or the situation will deteriorate."

Responding to demands to release Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainians jailed in Russia, Putin has called for a comprehensive deal to free all prisoners, including those held in Ukrainian prisons.