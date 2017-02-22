Latest Protests Against Trump Disrupt Republican Town Halls

Republicans have been getting bombarded with complaints about Trump at town halls.

President Donald Trump may be causing headaches for his fellow Republicans. Townhall meetings for GOP lawmakers this week have reportedly been bombarded by protesters as their offices have been flooded by phone calls and complaints.

Here's what's been happening:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday was the subject of angry, tough questions at an American Legion hall in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. At one point, a frustrated constituent yelled, "Answer the question, Mitch!" according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Another asked McConnell a question about the Kentucky coal industry. She ended her point by adding, "If you can answer that, I will sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren," referencing the high-profile Massachusetts Democrat McConnell and the rest of the GOP recently silenced as she attempted to read a letter from the late civil rights activist Coretta Scott King.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, meanwhile, was subject to questions from folks who supported Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — a law Republicans have threatened to repeal. Some 100 people crowded into a community center to press Grassley.

Chris Petersen, a pig farmer from the state, brought Grassley a pack of Extra-Strength Tums. Petersen said the senator was "going to need them in the next few years" as he disappointed people in his state, Politico reported.

Also in Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst faced similarly angry critics. Video of the protests showed angry Iowans shouting "shame on you, shame on you, shame on you" as the senator hopped into the passenger seat of a Cadillac and was ushered out of a parking lot.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, meanwhile, canceled a speech amid protesters chanting in support of refugees. Daines' office claimed the protest did not cause the cancelation. "What a coward!" Katherine Haque-Hausrath, one of the protest organizers, told the Associated Press. "If he doesn't listen to us now, he can listen to us in 2020 in the election."

Trump responded to the protests Tuesday on Twitter, posting "The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists."

But Politico reported Wednesday in its Playbook newsletter that "it's not just the town halls." Many GOP congressional offices are getting thousands of calls, and staffers for Republicans have described a month of complaints bombarding their offices over their bosses' stances.

Related Articles