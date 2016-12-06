Correction: Oil Pipeline-Protest-The Latest story

A Native American drum procession moves through the Oceti Sakowin camp after it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — In a story Dec. 4 about developments in the dispute over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, The Associated Press reported erroneously in several separate items that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that it wouldn't grant an easement for the project. The Army issued the decision to not approve the easement at this time.

Corrected versions of the items are below:

The Latest: Company slams pipeline ruling as political

The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline is slamming the Obama administration after the U.S. Army's decision not to grant an easement for the project

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the Dakota Access pipeline protest (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline is slamming the Obama administration after the U.S. Army's decision not to grant an easement for the project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners released a statement Sunday night calling the decision, "just the latest in a series of overt and transparent political actions by an administration which has abandoned the rule of law in favor of currying favor with a narrow and extreme political constituency."

The company reiterated its plan to complete construction of the pipeline without rerouting around Lake Oahe.

The decision to refuse the easement is a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters, who argued the project would threaten the tribe's water source and cultural sites.

___

9:05 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling a decision by the U.S. Army to deny a government permit for the Dakota Access oil pipeline "big-government decision-making at its worst."

The Wisconsin Republican tweeted Sunday night that he looks "forward to putting this anti-energy presidency behind us."

The Army announced Sunday that it will not allow the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe in North Dakota — a Missouri River reservoir where construction had been on hold.

The decision is a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters, who argued the project would threaten the tribe's water source and cultural sites.

___

7:30 p.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is praising the decision of the U.S. Army to deny a permit for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in southern North Dakota.

That decision is a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters, who argued the project would threaten the tribe's water source and cultural sites.

Sanders, who made a strong run for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, says he appreciates President Barack Obama "listening to the Native American people and millions of others who believe this pipeline should not be built." He says: "We should not continue to trample on Native American sovereignty."

Sanders says the country should not increase its fossil fuel dependence and accelerate the crisis of climate change.

___

6:50 p.m.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, whose department has done much of the policing for the Dakota Access pipeline protests, says "local law enforcement does not have an opinion" on the Army's decision not to grant an easement for the project.

Kirchmeier says the sheriff's department's role "is to enforce the law" and that it "will continue to do so."

The Army announced Sunday that it will not allow the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir where construction had been on hold.

___

5:35 p.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators near the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp broke into cheers and chanted "water is life" in the Lakota Sioux language as news spread that the federal government won't grant an easement for the project in southern North Dakota.

Some in the crowd banged drums.

Miles Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said he was pleased by the decision but remained cautious, saying opponents of the pipeline "don't know what Trump is going to do."

Allard says he's been telling his people "to stand up and not to leave until this is over."

Carla Youngbear of the Meskwaki Potawatomi tribe traveled from central Kansas to be at the protest site. She says she has grandchildren and is going to have great-grandchildren who will need water and that's why she was there.

___

4:55 p.m.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office says that it has lifted the blockade on a bridge north of the large Dakota Access oil pipeline protest encampment.