The Latest: Mother of slain Tennessee woman faints in court

Zachary Adams, left, enters the courtroom after a break in his trial for the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo on Sept. 11, 2017, in Savannah, Tenn. Bobo, 20, disappeared from her home in Parsons, Tenn. on April 13, 2011, and her remains were found in September 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with kidnapping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The mother of a slain Tennessee nursing student passed out while giving testimony during the trial of a man accused of killing her daughter.

Karen Bobo took the witness stand on Monday in the trial of Zachary Adams. He is charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared from her home in April 2011.

Karen Bobo heard the recording of an emergency call made after her daughter went missing. Shortly afterward, she told judge C. Creed McGinley that she was not feeling well. And then she passed out in her chair.

The trial was briefly delayed so that she could get treatment from paramedics. McGinley said she had a legitimate medical issue and was not trying to garner sympathy from the jury. The judge denied the defense's motion for a mistrial.

Karen Bobo returned to court and finished her testimony. A school teacher, she testified that she taught Adams when he was in fourth grade and she spoke with him a few months after his daughter disappeared.

___

5:15 p.m.

The brother of a slain Tennessee nursing student says he thought his sister was walking with her boyfriend into woods behind her house on the day she went missing.

Clint Bobo testified Monday in the trial of Zachary Adams, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing his 20-year-old sister Holly.

Bobo said he heard voices coming from the carport behind the home he lived in with his sister Holly and his parents in Parsons, Tennessee, on April 13, 2011. Bobo said he thought his sister was having a discussion with her boyfriend, Drew Scott, and they sounded upset.

When he looked outside, he said he saw his sister walking with a man wearing camouflage hunting gear into the tree-line. He said the person looked heavier and stockier than Scott. Bobo said he went outside and saw blood in the carport.

Bobo said he spoke with his mother, Karen, on the phone. He said she told him the person was not Scott and ordered her son to "get a gun and shoot him."

Bobo said he did not do that because he was confused about what was happening.

___

12:30 p.m.

A prosecutor says a man who lived in the "dark, dark world" of methamphetamine and morphine abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and bragging about it to friends.

Paul Hagerman made the comments during opening statements Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee.

Adams has pleaded not guilty kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural town of Parsons on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in woods in September 2014.

Adams' defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson, said her client is not guilty. She said in her opening statement that authorities found no hair, fingerprints or DNA belonging to Bobo in a search of Adams' home before he was charged in 2014.

___

1:41 a.m.

Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements in the trial of a man charged with killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zachary Adams goes to trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to neighboring Hardin County because of widespread attention it received closer to Bobo's home.

The jury was selected Saturday. It is being sequestered.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.