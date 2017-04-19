The Latest: Hernandez pal can't believe he killed himself

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013, file photo, former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez is led into his court appearance at the Fall River Superior Court in Fall River, Mass. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and was pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

One of Aaron Hernandez's longtime friends says he's in shock and grieving after the NFL star was found hanged in his prison cell.

Alex Cugno (KOOG'-no) grew up with the former New England Patriots tight end in Bristol, Connecticut. Cugno says he and other Hernandez pals can't believe he took his own life.

Cugno says he thinks it's "fishy" that Hernandez would have killed himself when he was just acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd. Prison officials say he was found hanged in his cell early Wednesday in a high-security prison in Massachusetts.

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

His friend says he'll remember Hernandez as a happy, goofy man who was always trying to make people laugh.

___

1:50 p.m.

A lawyer for the families of two men Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of killing says the relatives "don't take any joy" in Hernandez's apparent suicide, even though they believe he was responsible for their deaths.

Attorney William Kennedy represents the estate of Safiro Furtado and the family of Daniel de Abreu in wrongful-death lawsuits against Hernandez. Kennedy says the lawsuits will go forward, but will now be against Hernandez's estate.

Kennedy says the families of Furtado and de Abreu "understand what kind of loss" Hernandez's family is dealing with now. He said despite Hernandez's acquittal in criminal court last week, the families still plan to try to hold Hernandez accountable for the killings in civil court.

___

1:10 p.m.

Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide has an inmate advocacy group calling for more mental health services in Massachusetts prisons.

The former New England Patriots player was found hanged in his prison cell Wednesday.

Leslie Walker, executive director of Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts, says the Department of Correction has taken some steps over the last decade to make it more difficult for inmates to take their own lives. One of those steps was to install clothing hooks that collapse if a significant amount of weight is placed on them.

But she says the department needs to hire more mental health professionals. She says prison officials also should make frequent checks on the mental state of inmates who are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, as Hernandez was.

___

11:45 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer says he intends to conduct his own investigation into the NFL star's hanging death.

Jose Baez says he was "shocked and surprised" when he was told that the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bedsheet in his prison cell.

Baez says in a statement Wednesday that there were "no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible."

He says Hernandez was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

Baez won an acquittal last week for Hernandez in the separate 2012 double killing of two men. He says Hernandez's loved ones are "heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

___

10:30 a.m.

The Massachusetts maximum security prison where Aaron Hernandez apparently hanged himself has seen its share of troubles since it opened nearly two decades ago.

There have been several other inmate suicides at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, several attacks on prison staff and several instances of inmate-on-inmate violence. The most famous one was the strangulation of convicted pedophile priest John Geoghan (GAY'-gehn) by another prisoner.

The prison, built for $105 million, was hailed as the nation's most technologically advanced when it opened in 1998. It has more than 1,000 cells.

It is named for two former prisons workers killed in 1972 during an aborted escape attempt.

Hernandez was found by guards hanged with a bedsheet at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The former NFL star was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

___

10:15 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez's death means his murder conviction is likely to disappear.

Under Massachusetts law, defense attorneys can seek to have convictions vacated when a defendant dies before an appeal is heard.