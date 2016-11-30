The Latest: Wis. judge rejects request for recount by hand

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump and his administration (all times EST):

10 p.m.

A Wisconsin judge has refused to order local officials to conduct the state's presidential recount by hand.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested the recount last week. She alleged — without evidence — that the state's voting equipment may have been hacked.

The state Elections Commission has ordered the recount to begin Thursday but rejected Stein's request that county clerks conduct the recount entirely by hand. Stein filed a lawsuit seeking an order for a statewide hand recount.

Stein's attorneys argued during a hearing Tuesday evening that the best way to determine if a cyberattack occurred is to check ballots by hand against electronic tabulations from Election Day. State lawyers countered there's no evidence to suggest any attack took place.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn refused to issue the order, saying Stein's team failed to show any mistakes or irregularities that would bring a machine recount into question.

___

9:45 p.m.

Mitt Romney is praising Donald Trump, saying he has "increasing hope" that the president-elect can lead the country to a "better future."

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee dined with Trump in Manhattan Tuesday night. It was their second meeting as Trump weighs whom to appoint as Secretary of State.

Speaking to reporters after the meal, Romney offered a glowing review of Trump's transition thus far and his winning campaign. Romney notes that "it's not easy to win," adding that Trump offered a vision that "connected with the American people in a very powerful way."

Romney was sharply critical of Trump during the campaign, calling him a "phony." But the former Massachusetts governor has been mending fences with Trump since his victory.

___

7:55 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will travel to Indiana Thursday for an event with officials from Carrier, the air conditioning company.

That's according to a transition official.

Trump pledged throughout the presidential campaign that he would stop companies like Carrier from moving jobs overseas. His focus on manufacturing was part of his unexpectedly strong appeal in states like Michigan and Wisconsin that long voted for Democrats in presidential contests.

Trump said last week that he was "making progress" on trying to get Carrier to stay in Indiana, where Pence has served as governor.

The transition official insisted on anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the trip ahead of a formal announcement.

___

7:05 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Steven Mnuchin (mi-NOO-chin) to be the nation's 77th treasury secretary, a person familiar with the decision says.

Mnuchin is a financial executive who served as head of Trump's campaign finance operation.

When Mnuchin was chosen by Trump as his national finance director in May, he told The Associated Press the two men had been friends for 15 years.

If approved by the Senate, Mnuchin would follow in the tradition of two previous treasury secretaries, who all spent years working at Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs. He would bring no government experience to the job.

The person familiar with the decision would only discuss it on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to reveal it ahead of the official announcement.

— By Julie Pace.

___

6:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Donald Trump says a top Trump adviser will tour Canada's oil sands separate from her responsibilities as adviser to the president-elect.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks says Kellyanne Conway's trip to Alberta is not related to her role as Trump's adviser.

Alberta Prosperity Fund spokesman Randy Kerr says Conway reached out to set up meetings, a tour and a speech at a fundraising dinner on Jan. 12.

The group bills itself as Canada's only conservative super PAC. The trip could be a boost for TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline. President Obama nixed it but Trump supports the pipeline.

Conway served as Trump's campaign manager and is part of his transition team.

___

5:40 p.m.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has delivered $3.5 million to the state of Wisconsin to guarantee a recount of the presidential vote there.