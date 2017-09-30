The Latest: John Kelly given authority over Cabinet travel

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during a National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) news conference recommending everyone age six months an older be vaccinated against influenza, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation from the Trump Cabinet (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The White House is giving chief of staff John Kelly authority to sign off on government travel on government-owned, rented, leased or chartered aircraft.

The change comes after Tom Price resigned Friday as President Donald Trump's health secretary over his costly travel.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney has issued the new guidance, reminding the heads of executive branch departments and agencies that they are public servants and that every penny they spend comes from taxpayers.

Mulvaney tells Cabinet secretaries and department heads to consider whether commercial travel would be a more appropriate use of public funds even when the guidelines allow for the use of government-owned or chartered aircraft.

Mulvaney says that just because something is legal doesn't make it right.

___

5:55 p.m.

The resignation of Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services is drawing partisan responses from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his costly travel on charter flights.

The Republican House speaker, Paul Ryan, is praising Price, saying that the former Georgia congressman and House Budget Committee chairman is a "good man."

The top House Democrat, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, says Price should never have become health secretary because the country needs someone in the job "who believes in health care for all Americans."

Pelosi says President Donald Trump should pick a replacement who will stop the administration's sabotage of health care programs.

Price has been a top Democratic target because he's been a point man in Trump administration efforts to scrap and undermine "Obamacare."

___

5:35 p.m.

The resignation of Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services is drawing partisan responses from lawmakers.

Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his costly travel on charter flights.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is praising Price, saying in a statement that the former Georgia congressman and House Budget Committee chairman is a "good man."

On the Democratic side, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state says Price was always unacceptable for the job because of his "ideologically driven" views on health care, especially women's health. Murray says the Trump administration lets top officials "put themselves and partisan politics ahead of families."

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden says Price "betrayed the agency's mission to improve Americans' health care." He says Price's replacement must implement federal health care laws and work to reduce prescription drug prices.

___

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he regrets that the controversy over his travel created a distraction for the Trump administration and its health overhaul agenda.

Price writes in his resignation letter to President Donald Trump: "I have spent 40 years both as a doctor and public servant putting people first."

He adds: "I regret that the recent events have created a distraction from these important objectives."

Price says he will continue to support Trump's priorities.

His resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

___

5:20 p.m.

The secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, has resigned amid investigations of his costly travel on charter flights.

Price is the first member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to be pushed out.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is praising Price, saying in a statement that the former Georgia congressman and House Budget Committee chairman is a "good man."

Ryan says Price was a "leader in the House and a superb health secretary," and he credits Price for helping the House pass a health care bill earlier this year. That measure went nowhere in the Senate.

___

5:15 p.m.

The Senate's top Democrat is using the resignation of health secretary Tom Price to say the agency should stop undermining the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Health and Human Services Department is supposed to "support Americans' health care, not take it away."

The New Yorker and other Democrats have criticized the administration for cutting federal efforts to help people sign up for coverage under President Barack Obama's 2010 law. Trump wants to repeal that law, and his administration has cut spending for advertising and assisting groups that sign up consumers.