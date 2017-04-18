The Latest: Polls closing in Georgia's congressional contest

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election. (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Most polls are preparing to close at 7 p.m. in a high-profile Georgia congressional race where Democrats are bidding for a major upset in a historically conservative district.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is a 30-year-old former congressional staffer who is expected to lead a field of 18 candidates. The entire slate — Republicans, Democrats and independents — appeared on a single ballot in the race to succeed Tom Price, who resigned to become President Donald Trump's health secretary.

The question is whether Ossoff can win a majority to claim Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat outright. If he doesn't, he'll meet the top Republican vote-getter in a June 20 runoff.

The race is a barometer of Trump's standing and a chance for both major parties to test their strategies ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

___

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is mocking a Georgia congressional candidate for not living in the district where the Democrat is trying to pull an upset in a special election.

Trump told his Twitter followers on Tuesday afternoon that he "just learned" that Jon Ossoff doesn't live in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The president urged Republicans to "get out and vote."

Ossoff is expected to lead an 18-candidate primary Tuesday. Republicans are trying to hold him short of a majority and force a two-person runoff in June.

A 30-year-old former congressional staffer, Ossoff acknowledges he resides in Atlanta, south of the 6th District that encompasses many of the city's northern suburbs.

Ossoff has capitalized on anti-Trump sentiments to raise more than $8 million for the race.

___

2:40 p.m.

Georgia voters continue to stream into polling sites in the suburbs north of Atlanta to cast their ballots in the special election to fill the 6th Congressional District seat.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m. Local election officials have reported steady turnout all day, and state officials have received few reports of problems.

Voters arriving at North River Baptist Church in Roswell found a line of more than 30 people stretching out through the front door and into the parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

A brief rain shower prompted some to return to their cars until the sun returned.

The district, which spans parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties, has been in Republican hands since 1979. Democrats are trying for an upset.

___

11 a.m.

Georgia election officials are investigating reported issues at three polling places in the 6th Congressional District.

Voters began casting ballots on Tuesday in the special election to fill the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brian Kemp says voting is going smoothly other than some "isolated complaints."

Spokeswoman Candice Broce says electronic polling machines used to check in voters at one precinct in Johns Creek weren't working properly. A state investigator was able to resolve the problem.

Elsewhere in the district, a polling place inside a Fulton County high school opened late and voters at a Roswell polling place received incorrect instructions from a poll worker about how to cast ballots.

Broce says state officials went to both sites.

___

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to "get out and vote" Republican in a special election.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Trump says, "Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A."

Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised more than $8.3 million.

___

3:55 a.m.

Republicans are trying to prevent a major upset stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump in a conservative congressional district in Georgia.