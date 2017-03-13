Latest: Police: Man shot by Orange police identified

A police car is parked in a parking lot on Monday, March 13, 2017, next to yellow police tape where an officer involved shooting took place on Sunday. California police shot a man dead after he barricaded himself inside a minivan with gas can and a lighter during a traffic stop before emerging with a knife, officials said Monday. Officers in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange pulled over the white minivan late Sunday for a vehicle code violation when the driver shut himself inside with a cigarette and lighter and poured gasoline onto a rag, said Orange police Lt. Fred Lopez. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of a minivan driver in California (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Southern California authorities have identified the man they say was fatally shot by police when he reached for a knife after being forced out of minivan in which he had locked himself with a gas can and a lighter.

Police said Monday they used a fire hose to get 33-year-old Michael Anthony Perez to exit the vehicle and shot him when he reached for a knife and an attempt to subdue him with less lethal munitions failed.

Police say Perez had a criminal record that includes weapons and drug violations. Online court listings show convictions for charges including drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

___

11:15 a.m.

Police in California say a knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by officers after a traffic stop had a criminal record that included weapons and drugs violations.

Orange police Sgt. Rob Thorsen said Monday that an unspecified less-than-lethal round was not effective in subduing the suspect when he exited his van after barricading himself inside with a gas can and lighter.

Officers broke the van's windows and used a fire hose to flush him out of the vehicle.

Thorsen said the man, a 33-year-old resident of Orange, was hit once with gunfire and died at a hospital Sunday. The suspect's name wasn't released.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man shot and killed by California police after a traffic stop had barricaded himself inside a minivan with a gas can and lighter before he exited the vehicle armed with a knife.

Orange police Lt. Fred Lopez said Monday that officers pulled over the driver before dawn for a vehicle code violation.

Lopez says the man then locked himself inside the van and poured gasoline onto a rag in what authorities feared was a plan to set himself on fire or blow up the vehicle.

Lopez says officers broke the van's windows and used a fire hose to flush him out of the minivan.

He says officers tried to arrest the man after he climbed out the driver's side window but the man pulled a knife.

Lopez says an officer then fired at the unidentified man who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lopez says the incident happened at a strip mall parking lot.

___

7:20 a.m.

California police have shot a man dead after he pulled out a can of gasoline and lit a cigarette during a traffic stop in a Los Angeles suburb.

KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2mDxpTR) reports the officers broke the windows of the man's car before dawn Monday in the city of Orange and used a fire hose to douse the inside of the car while he was in inside it.

Video shows the man then climbing out of a car window and struggling with officers.

A voice yells "knife" moments before two shots are fired.

The unidentified 30-year-old suspect died at a hospital. Two knives were recovered.

Lt. Fred Lopez says officers were concerned the man was going to light himself on fire.

Police did not say why the man was pulled over.