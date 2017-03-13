Latest: Police: Man shot by Orange police identified

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of a minivan driver in California (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
Southern California authorities have identified the man they say was fatally shot by police when he reached for a knife after being forced out of minivan in which he had locked himself with a gas can and a lighter.
Police said Monday they used a fire hose to get 33-year-old Michael Anthony Perez to exit the vehicle and shot him when he reached for a knife and an attempt to subdue him with less lethal munitions failed.
Police say Perez had a criminal record that includes weapons and drug violations. Online court listings show convictions for charges including drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
___
11:15 a.m.
Police in California say a knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by officers after a traffic stop had a criminal record that included weapons and drugs violations.
Orange police Sgt. Rob Thorsen said Monday that an unspecified less-than-lethal round was not effective in subduing the suspect when he exited his van after barricading himself inside with a gas can and lighter.
Officers broke the van's windows and used a fire hose to flush him out of the vehicle.
Thorsen said the man, a 33-year-old resident of Orange, was hit once with gunfire and died at a hospital Sunday. The suspect's name wasn't released.
___
8:30 a.m.
Authorities say a man shot and killed by California police after a traffic stop had barricaded himself inside a minivan with a gas can and lighter before he exited the vehicle armed with a knife.
Orange police Lt. Fred Lopez said Monday that officers pulled over the driver before dawn for a vehicle code violation.
Lopez says the man then locked himself inside the van and poured gasoline onto a rag in what authorities feared was a plan to set himself on fire or blow up the vehicle.
Lopez says officers broke the van's windows and used a fire hose to flush him out of the minivan.
He says officers tried to arrest the man after he climbed out the driver's side window but the man pulled a knife.
Lopez says an officer then fired at the unidentified man who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Lopez says the incident happened at a strip mall parking lot.
___
7:20 a.m.
California police have shot a man dead after he pulled out a can of gasoline and lit a cigarette during a traffic stop in a Los Angeles suburb.
KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2mDxpTR) reports the officers broke the windows of the man's car before dawn Monday in the city of Orange and used a fire hose to douse the inside of the car while he was in inside it.
Video shows the man then climbing out of a car window and struggling with officers.
A voice yells "knife" moments before two shots are fired.
The unidentified 30-year-old suspect died at a hospital. Two knives were recovered.
Lt. Fred Lopez says officers were concerned the man was going to light himself on fire.
Police did not say why the man was pulled over.
209