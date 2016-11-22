Latest: 'I lashed out at somebody who didn't deserve it'

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a San Antonio police detective during a traffic stop Sunday (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

The suspect in the ambush shooting of a San Antonio police detective says he was angry about a child-custody battle and "lashed out at somebody who didn't deserve it."

Otis Tyrone McKane was led by police past reporters as he was taken to Bexar (BAYR) County Jail in San Antonio late Monday. He told reporters that he was angry with the court system for not letting him see his son and took it out on Detective Benjamin Marconi.

In his words, "I've been through several custody battles, and I was upset at the situation I was in, and I lashed out at someone who didn't deserve it." He said he wished to apologize to the family of the slain officer.

The 31-year-old San Antonio man was arrested on a capital murder charge Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of Marconi. The detective was shot as he sat in his vehicle Sunday after making a traffic stop. Authorities have said a gunman walked up to Marconi's driver's-side window and fired.

Marconi was writing a ticket for a motorist at the time. Investigators have said that driver was not connected to the shooter.

6:20 p.m.

After a sleepless night for police officers in San Antonio, Police Chief William McManus says he looks forward to a good night's sleep.

That's after the arrest Monday afternoon of a suspect in the Sunday night slaying of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McManus says 31-year-old Otis Tyrone McKane was arrested on a capital murder warrant in the killing. He was arrested in a car driven by a woman on Interstate 10 on the eastern fringe of San Antonio.

The investigation continues. And McManus says despite the arrest, the fact remains that some people would target police officers with violence. He says San Antonio officers will remain "vigilant and on guard."

5:30 p.m.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of a San Antonio police detective.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday evening that 31-year-old Otis Tyrone McKane was arrested without incident in the Sunday night killing of Detective Benjamin Marconi. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Monday after a car he was riding in was stopped on Interstate 10.

McManus had said previously that dashcam video from Marconi's patrol vehicle provided "a lot of information" for investigators about his death.

Marconi was shot as a he sat in his vehicle after making a traffic stop. Authorities have said a gunman walked up to Marconi's driver's-side window and fired.

Marconi was writing a ticket for a motorist at the time. Investigators have said that driver was not connected to the shooter.

4:30 p.m.

The weekend shootings of police officers in San Antonio, St. Louis and two other cities are prompting some police departments to have their officers work in pairs until further notice.

David Pughes, interim police chief in Dallas, urged his officers Monday to partner in pairs. Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Police Department instituted a mandatory two-officers-per-call policy, including on traffic stops.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus already urged his officers to partner on calls after San Antonio Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed Sunday. McManus said he believed Marconi was targeted because of his uniform.

A St. Louis police officer was shot and wounded Sunday night. Officers also were shot and wounded Sunday night during traffic stops in Sanibel, Florida, and Gladstone, Missouri.

1:30 p.m.

Family members of a slain San Antonio police detective are expressing gratitude for an outpouring of support they say they've received from across the country.

Detective Benjamin Marconi's family issued a statement Monday giving "thanks from the bottom of our hearts."

Family members are asking for privacy to mourn the death of the 50-year-old Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the department.

Marconi was shot twice Sunday morning as he sat in his patrol vehicle writing a traffic ticket near police headquarters.

Police Chief William McManus said during a Monday news conference that he thinks "the uniform was the target."