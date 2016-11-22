The Latest: Suspect: Victim reneged on deal to give her baby

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the kidnapping of a newborn in Kansas (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

The woman accused of killing a Kansas woman and stealing her baby says in a jailhouse interview that the woman had agreed to give her the child but backed out of the deal at the last moment.

In a television interview in Spanish, Yesenia Sesmas told KUVN-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth that Laura Abarca-Nogueda had agreed to turn over her newborn daughter to her but reneged on the agreement. In the interview in the Dallas County jail, the 34-year-old Dallas woman admitted that she killed Abarca-Nogueda but said she did not mean to. She said she threatened Abarca-Nogueda with a gun when it discharged accidentally.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say Sesmas faked being pregnant for months and had been a longtime acquaintance of the 27-year-old mother, who was found dead Thursday at her home in Wichita. Sesmas was jailed in Dallas on a Kansas warrant, with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges pending, and Kansas authorities are seeking her extradition.

The baby was reunited with family members in Kansas on Saturday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified the Texas woman who faked her pregnancy and allegedly kidnapped a baby whose mother was found shot to death at her Kansas home.

Wichita police said Monday that the 34-year-old Yesenia Sesmas of Dallas is believed to have known the baby's mothers for years.

The baby's mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was found shot to death at her home Thursday, setting off a search for her missing newborn daughter. Police used different spellings, but now say the baby's name is Sophia.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile says Sofia was reunited with family members on Saturday.

The suspect is being held in Dallas on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping pending formal charges.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney's office later Monday.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say a Texas woman who faked her pregnancy kidnapped a baby whose mother was found shot to death at her Kansas home.

Wichita police said Monday that the 34-year-old Dallas suspect is believed to have known the baby's mother for years.

The baby's mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was found shot to death at her home Thursday, setting off a search for missing baby Sofia. The baby was six days old when she was reported missing.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile says Sofia was reunited with family members on Saturday.

The suspect is being held in Dallas on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping. The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney's office later Monday for charges and extradition to Kansas.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect the baby's name is spelled Sofia.