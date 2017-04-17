The Latest: Facebook: Killing uploaded, not broadcast live

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on a suspect who shot and killed a man while livestreaming on Facebook (all times local):

12 a.m.

Facebook is now saying that a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Cleveland posted a video of the killing on Facebook, but did not broadcast it live.

In a statement late Sunday night, Facebook said suspect 37-year-old Steve Stephens did go live at one point during the day, but not during the killing.

Police earlier Sunday had said that Stephens had broadcast it on Facebook Live.

Stephens is accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Late Sunday, police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens. In a statement, they said he may have traveled out of state.

In a separate video, Stephens said he also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Facebook now says the killing was recorded and uploaded to Facebook, not broadcast live.

___

9:15 p.m.

Officials say the man accused of fatally shooting another man and posting a video of the killing on Facebook worked for a behavioral health agency.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer tells WOIO-TV that the agency is "shocked and horrified."

Kortemeyer says she hopes that Steve Stephens is "arrested as soon as possible" and that no one else is harmed.

Police say Stephens killed 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. In a separate video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

According to its website, Beech Brook says it will serve more than 18,000 children and families in northeast Ohio this year.

___

___

8 p.m.

Facebook has released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was posted on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a "horrific crime," and said that it works hard to "keep a safe environment on Facebook."

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon.

In a separate video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

___

7:45 p.m.

Police have named the victim shot and killed in Cleveland by a man who posted video of the killing on Facebook.

He's identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot Goodwin on Sunday afternoon. Mayor Frank Jackson is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody."

The suspect said in a separate video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police Chief Calvin Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mayor Frank Jackson, not Police Chief Calvin Williams, urged Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody."

___

7:10 p.m.

Cleveland's police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man and posted video of it on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he's urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody."

The video of the killing was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in a separate video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.