The Latest: Police: Driver hit 100 mph before chase crash

Police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 48, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in North Versailles, Pa. Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case. East McKeesport police Chief Russell Stroschein says the driver headed into North Versailles, ran a red light and hit two cars, killing three people in one of them. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a police chase that ended with a crash that killed three innocent people near Pittsburgh (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Authorities estimate a Pittsburgh man who led police on a chase that ended with a fiery crash that killed three people in another car was driving more than 100 mph.

Allegheny County police also say in a criminal complaint that 22-year-old Demetrius Coleman's license has been suspended since 2012.

Coleman remains in a Pittsburgh hospital in police custody Friday on charges including criminal homicide and doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

Police say Coleman was pulled over in East McKeesport police for making an illegal turn, then sped away when officers learned he was wanted in a drug case on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say two adults and a young child in the car Coleman hit were killed when it burst into flames on Route 30 in North Versailles (ver-SAYLS').

6:40 a.m.

A Pittsburgh man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a fiery crash that killed three people in another car has been charged with homicide and other crimes.

Allegheny County police say 22-year-old Demetrius Coleman was also driving without a license during the chase from East McKeesport into North Versailles on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say two adults and a young child in the car Coleman hit were killed when it burst into flames at the busy intersection of Routes 30 and 48.

Police say Coleman had been stopped for making an illegal left turn, but sped away as officers learned he was wanted in a drug case.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Coleman, who remained in police custody at UPMC Mercy hospital Wednesday.

12:15 a.m.

Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case.

East McKeesport police Chief Russell Stroschein (STROH'-shyn) says one of his officers pulled over a car for making an illegal turn Thursday afternoon. The chief says the driver was wanted on a felony warrant for drug offenses and when officers tried to arrest him he sped off.

The chief says the driver headed into North Versailles (ver-SAYLS'), ran a red light and hit two cars, killing three people in one of them.

Photos of the scene show a car engulfed in flames and the shell of a burned car.

Police say the driver and his passenger were injured. They say the driver will face criminal charges.

