The Latest: Senate set to vote on 2 Trump nominees on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Congress (all times EST):

11:40 a.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on two of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees on Friday and begin debate on a third.

The Senate will vote on retired Gen. James Mattis to be defense secretary and retired Gen. John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Both are expected to be easily confirmed.

And debate is expected to begin on the nomination of Mike Pompeo — a Republican congressman from Kansas — to head the CIA.

When President Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009 the Senate confirmed seven Cabinet nominees that same day. But Democrats — led by Schumer — complain that Trump's nominees haven't submitted required paperwork in all cases, and there's not been enough time to question the nominees.

___

11:35 a.m.

It's getting pretty snippy at the Senate confirmation hearing for Donald Trump's pick for treasury secretary.

It started when Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden — the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, opened with a tough statement about financier Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chin).

That led a Republican senator, Pat Roberts of Kansas, to suggest that Wyden might want to take the sedative Valium. Roberts also said Wyden had suggested the former banker Mnuchin was "in charge of the Great Recession."

After Roberts' attempt at humor, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio jumped into the fray and said Roberts' Valium comment was "just outrageous."

___

11:15 a.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is among the Republican governors asking the GOP majority on Congress to enact an alternative to the federal health law at the same time as the law is repealed.

He's written the Senate Finance Committee — and says people could lose their insurance if Congress refuses to finance the law without a replacement in place.

Kasich and some other Republican governors had agreed to expand Medicaid — the state-federal health insurance for low-income people — in return for an increase in federal financial support as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Other GOP governors refused to expand Medicaid — and get the billions in federal subsidies that came with that expansion. Now they're seeking less-restricted, lump sum federal dollars to pay for state-funded health insurance programs.

___

11 a.m.

Energy Secretary-designate Rick Perry is criticizing a Trump transition team questionnaire seeking the names of those who worked on Obama administration climate policy efforts.

The issue came up during questioning at Perry's Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

Perry says the questionnaire went out before he was picked by Trump to oversee the department.

Here's what Perry says: "I didn't approve it. I don't approve of it. I don't need that information. I don't want that information."

Some Energy Department officials viewed the questionnaire as an attempt to go after top scientist at the agency. Democratic lawmakers called it a political witch hunt that could have a chilling impact on federal workers.

___

10:35 a.m.

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Treasury Department is defending his handling of thousands of foreclosures during the height of the financial crisis.

Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chin) says he worked hard to assist homeowners to refinance so they could keep their homes.

Mnuchin says in his prepared testimony to the Senate Finance Committee that he's "been maligned as taking advantage of others' hardships in order to earn a buck" and that nothing could be further from the truth.

The committee's top Democrat, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden — is scolding Mnunchin for running a bank that "put more vulnerable people on the street faster than just about anybody else" as it foreclosed on borrowers' homes.

Critics have cited the bank's foreclosure policies under Mnuchin as a prime example of the kind of Wall Street greed that Trump campaigned against.

___

10:30 a.m.

A Democratic lawmaker is introducing former Texas Gov. Rick Perry at his confirmation hearing — and that's a rarity for one of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says Perry — in line to be energy secretary — was a successful executive in a state with a diverse energy portfolio.

Manchin is noting how governors learn to form bonds that cross party lines.