The Latest: First lady says Harvey's effects will last years

First lady Melania Trump listens during a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Texas (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump says Texas, Louisiana and other parts of the country will feel Hurricane Harvey's effects for years to come.

Mrs. Trump released a written statement Tuesday after she joined President Donald Trump for storm briefings in Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas.

She notes that 1.7 million people are under orders to leave their homes and that more will be displaced as the floodwaters in Houston continue to rise.

The first lady says she wants to offer her help and support not just through words, but also action. She did not say what specifically she will do to help.

Mrs. Trump says what she found to be most profound during the visit was the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the state of Texas.

___

5:25 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says President Donald Trump has shown compassion for people in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

He says the sometimes blunt-spoken Trump "has shown both care and compassion and direction and commitment" as the Gulf Coast storm hammered and flooded Texas.

Abbott says Trump helped "Texas get prepared (and) provided us every resource and tool that we needed." He adds that Trump is "committed to ensuring that Texas will rebuild."

The Republican governor spoke as Trump visited Austin, Texas, as part of a tour of the state.

Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump's turbulent presidency.

__

4 p.m.

Residents in some of Texas' hardest-hit areas say they appreciate President Donald Trump's visit to the flood-ravaged state after Hurricane Harvey.

Trump was getting some blowback on social media for not getting a closer look at the storm's devastation. But in Rockport, about 20 miles from Trump's stop in Corpus Christi, it would have been impractical for a presidential motorcade to roll through downed power lines and debris.

Hair salon owner John Murray spray-painted "Bet They Blame Trump" across the boards protecting his downtown Rockport shop.

He says that every time he turns on the television he hears people complaining about the president.

"He could go for a walk and they'd find something to complain about," like jaywalking, Murray says.

___

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Harvey was a storm of "epic proportion."

Trump has arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the first leg of a two-stop tour of the state to be briefed on the damage and the recovery efforts.

He was joined at a suburban fire station by first lady Melania Trump. The first lady sat beside the president as various officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, briefed Trump on efforts before and after Harvey made landfall on Friday.

Trump is dealing with his first major natural disaster.

He says he wants to handle it "better than ever before." Trump also says he wants future presidential administrations to look back on Harvey and say the way Trump handled the storm is the way disaster management should be done.

___

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump arrived in Harvey-ravaged Texas wearing what appeared to be a $40 hat that can be bought on his website.

With him was his wife, Melania, wearing a baseball cap that says, "FLOTUS." That's an abbreviation for "first lady of the United States."

The Trumps and several Cabinet members were visiting Texas as Harvey slid off to the east, leaving vast flooding and multiple deaths in its wake.

In Corpus Christi, Trump descended the stairs wearing a white baseball cap that says, "USA" on the front and "Trump" on the back, with a small American flag on the side, according to his website . It says the hat is the "official USA rope hat worn by 45th President-elect Donald J. Trump, himself" and is "proudly made in USA."

__

12:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman says President Donald Trump wants to be "very cautious" about making sure that his activities in Texas don't disrupt Harvey recovery efforts.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump's stops Tuesday in Corpus Christi and Austin are intended to highlight coordination at all levels of government and lay the groundwork for what is expected to be a lengthy recovery after the storm.

Trump traveled with the Cabinet secretaries of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development, and the head of the Small Business Administration. Sanders says the secretaries will meet with their Texas counterparts.