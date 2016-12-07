The Latest: Trump to visit victims of Ohio State attack

President-elect Donald Trump shades his eyes while looking at supporters during a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:45 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to travel to Ohio State University to meet with some of the victims of the recent attack that left 11 people injured.

Trump is expected to arrive in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss them before they are announced.

Authorities have said Ohio State University student Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, stabbed students before being fatally shot by police. He first rammed a campus crowd with his car before hopping out with a knife.

Authorities have said Artan, a Somali immigrant, was inspired by Islamic State rhetoric, but they are still investigating the claim by the militant group that it had recruited the student.

Trump has denounced the immigration policies that allowed Artan into the country.

— By Jonathan Lemire

___

8:20 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is officially announcing he will nominate retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to be his Defense Secretary, bringing his pick onstage in North Carolina.

Mattis briefly addressed the crowd in Fayetteville, thanking Trump for the nomination.

Fayetteville is the latest stop in Trump's "thank you" tour to salute his supporters. The venue is near several major military bases, including Fort Bragg.

Trump is also repeating his vow to reinforce the nation's military, believing it will lead to "peace through strength."

He says, "We seek to build up our arms not to seek conflict, but to avoid conflict."

Mattis will require a congressional waiver to accept the post since he has not been out of uniform for the required seven years.

___

7:50 p.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is claiming a governing mandate for the Trump administration, calling on conservative activists to help the incoming White House pass an ambitiously conservative agenda.

Pence made little reference to still-simmering national divides in his address at a Tuesday night event honoring top donors to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that's working closely with Donald Trump's transition effort.

"We truly do believe that our president-elect has secured a mandate for leadership," he said.

Despite winning the electoral vote, Trump is 2.6 million behind Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the popular vote. Clinton's lead there has sparked calls from Democrats to abolish the Electoral College.

Pence spoke in the "presidential ballroom" of Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel.

__

5:50 p.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is acknowledging that the son of Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser was helping his father with scheduling and administrative items. But Pence says "that's no longer the case."

Pence says in an interview with CNN that Michael Flynn Jr., the son of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, was helping his father during the transition.

Flynn Jr. sent numerous posts on Twitter about the conspiracy theories of Pizzagate, a fake news story that falsely suggested a Washington, D.C., pizza shop had played a key role in a child sex trafficking ring run by Hillary Clinton.

Pence was pressed repeatedly by host Jake Tapper on whether a security clearance was requested for Flynn Jr. The vice president-elect declined to directly answer the question.

___

4:35 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is advising state electors not to vote for him in an anti-Donald Trump protest.

Kasich, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for president, told The Associated Press Tuesday he is not a candidate for president, the election was held and Trump was the winner.

He says the U.S. is divided, with raw emotions on both sides, but an anti-Trump protest vote will only further divide the country.

Kasich says unity is needed now and it's time for all to come together as Americans.

Trump won 306 electoral votes in the Nov. 8 presidential election, easily enough to make him president when the electoral college meets Dec. 19.

Electors are pledged to candidates but allowed to change their votes, though they almost never do.

___

3:25 p.m.

When the Trump administration takes office in January, it's going to be back to the future for Republican senators — on Tuesday afternoons, anyway.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Vice President-elect Mike Pence will periodically have Tuesday lunches with GOP senators. Senate Republicans have closed-door lunches together on Tuesdays to discuss legislation and politics, usually in the Capitol. Senate Democrats do the same thing.