The Latest: Pence promises 'Hoosier common sense'

Vice president-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence dance at the Indiana Inaugural Ball, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:05 p.m.

Incoming Vice President Mike Pence is thanking his Indiana supporters at the state's inaugural ball, promising he will "bring Indiana's example and Hoosier common sense" to Washington.

The former Indiana governor is addressing his home state's inaugural ball on the eve of his swearing-in Friday as vice president. Pence says he and his family are grateful for his four years as governor, calling the inauguration a "bittersweet moment for us."

The dinner featured members of the state's congressional delegation and former Vice President Dan Quayle, a former Indiana senator. Quayle led the toast of the Trump-Pence ticket and the Pences danced to the Temptations' "My Girl."

___

9:55 p.m.

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, which was hosting the "DeploraBall" — a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

Protesters booed any time presumed ball-goers in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the event.

One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theater.

___

9:50 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is already thinking about his re-election on the eve of his inauguration.

Trump is touting the previously Democratic counties he was able to flip in November's election.

But he tells his campaign donors, "The next time we're going to win the old-fashioned way" because of how he and his cabinet will have performed.

Trump was speaking at a black-tie, candlelit dinner at Washington's historic Union Station.

Trump is continuing to brag about his cabinet picks — "the likes of which," he says, "have never been appointed."

He says, "There's not a pick that I don't love."

And he jokes that he won't mind if it ends up raining Friday, "because people will realize it's my real hair."

___

8:30 p.m.

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has another reason to celebrate Inauguration Day: It's also her 50th birthday.

She'll spend part of the day watching Donald Trump be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

Conway was Trump's third and final campaign manager. Her White House title will be counselor to the president.

She says she's decided to take the White House office that belonged to Valerie Jarrett, who was President Barack Obama's senior adviser for the past eight years. She says she thinks it's "great karma."

Conway spoke to reporters as guests arrived at Washington's Union Station for a pre-inaugural dinner that Trump is attending.

___

7:35 p.m.

Incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says President-elect Donald Trump will present himself as a "man of action who wants to unify the country" in Friday's inaugural address.

Conway tells reporters before the Indiana Inaugural Ball that Trump's address to the nation will be an "elegant, beautiful, powerful and brief speech." She will only say it will be a short speech, adding that Trump is "a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow."

Conway says Trump's prepared remarks have been influenced by past inaugural addresses delivered by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.

Conway is a longtime adviser to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana.

___

6:20 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he was elected to the White House because people wanted "real change." And he says he's confident he'll be able to unite the country behind him.

Trump addressed supporters on the eve of his inauguration at the end of a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump attended along with members of his family.

Trump tells the crowd, "There's never been a movement like this. It's something very special."

He adds, "I had something to do with it but you had much more to do with it."

Trump also says he'll unify the country and is pledging to make it better for everyone.