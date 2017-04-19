The Latest: Park Service: Grand Canyon search complex

This Sunday, April 16, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows Tapeats Creek in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Authorities are searching for Jackson Standefer, 14, and Lou-Ann Merrell, 62, after the pair lost their footing Saturday and fell into the water during a family trip in a remote area of the Arizona park. (National Park Service via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on two missing hikers in the Grand Canyon (all times local):

12:02 p.m.

The National Park Service says the search for two missing hikers related to the co-founder of the Merrell Boot Co. is difficult and complex and that it is not requesting any additional resources at the time.

A spokeswoman says the park service is working closely with the family of 62-year-old Lou-Ann Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer and considering the resources their family has suggested donating.

The family announced late Tuesday night that the Merrell company would be providing climbers, rescuers and a military-grade drone to assist in the search.

Merrell, the wife of Randy Merrell, was with her husband, stepgrandson and daughter-in-law on a multi-day hike in a remote area of the Grand Canyon on Saturday when she and the boy lost footing and were swept away by water.

A relative of two hikers missing in the Grand Canyon since last weekend says the Merrell Boot Co. is donating search resources to find Lou-Ann Merrell and her 14-year-old step grandson, Jackson Standefer.

She is the wife of company co-founder Randy Merrell.

The boy's uncle, Mark McOmie, says the company is providing climbers, rescuers and a military grade drone.

The hikers were swept away Saturday in a creek after losing their footing in a remote part of the national park.

The National Park Service has deployed a helicopter, drone, inflatable motor boat and about 20 search and rescue personnel.

McOmie said late Tuesday night that relatives hope Merrell and the boy will be found soon.

Randy Merrell and the boy's mother were hiking with them when they disappeared.