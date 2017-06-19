The Latest: Paris police remove body after attempted attack

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Paris security operation on Champs-Elysees (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Police have removed the body of a man who died after ramming his car into a police vehicle on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees, about six hours after the incident that France's interior minister says was an attempted terror attack.

No one else was injured in the Monday afternoon attack, despite the crowds strolling France's most famous avenue on a hot, sunny day. Police removed the body from a tent set up on the side of the avenue.

Police forensic teams continued to work around the man's car, which caught fire following an explosion inside, after it had rammed a van in a police convoy.

Police said the 31-year-old man had been flagged for extremism. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation.

___

9:45 p.m.

French officials say that a man on the radar of authorities has been killed after ramming a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in Paris' Champs-Elysees shopping district, prompting a fiery blast. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation.

No police officers or passers-by were hurt in the incident Monday afternoon, the Paris police department said. It is unclear why the attacker drove into police, though officials said the incident was apparently deliberate.

___

6:30 p.m.

Foreign tourists were confused and rattled by a car attack on Paris' Champs-Elysees — but aren't letting that deter them from enjoying the City of Light.

A Brazilian couple with son in stroller and grandmother couldn't understand why they were blocked at the Grand Palais exhibition hall and barred from accessing the Champs-Elysees, where they had walked freely earlier in the day.

They were visibly shocked when informed.

"I'll go back to my hotel now," said Alexander Ferreira. He said they were in London shortly after the recent big attack there.

"It's not safe now, not just in France but in Europe. No one place is safe in the world."

However, he said the family would still visit the Eiffel Tower Monday night.

___

6 p.m.

Visitors to an art exhibit of Auguste Rodin's works in central Paris were confined inside the Grand Palais for an hour after an attacker rammed into a police convoy on the nearby Champs-Elysees.

Victoria Boucher and daughter Chrystel said they're hoping the Champs-Elysees reopens soon. They came in from the suburb of Cergy-Pontoise for a Paris visit and weren't afraid to go to the famed avenue.

Chrystel said that "we were better off inside than outside." But both agreed as the mother said, "unfortunately we now are used to this."

"The show must go on," the daughter said in English. "They won't win."

The attacker was killed in Monday's incident.

___

5:50 p.m.

France's interior minister says the attempted attack on security forces on the Champs-Elysees shows the threat is still very high in the country and justifies the state of emergency.

Gerard Collomb says he will present a bill Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting to extend the state of emergency from July 15, its current expiration date, until Nov. 1.

He says the current situation in France shows a new security law "is needed" and the measure would "maintain a high security level" beyond the end of the state of emergency.

France has been under a state of emergency since the November 2015 attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris.

___

5:45 p.m.

Two French police officials say the man who rammed into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees was a 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb who had been flagged for extremism.

The officials identified the man as from the suburb of Argenteuil, and said he had an "S'' file, which means authorities had been aware of potential links to extremism.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation into Monday's incident.

The interior minister said the man was killed in the incident.

--By Lori Hinnant

___

5:30 p.m.

France's interior minister says that a driver who rammed a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on the Champs-Elysees avenue has died after the "attempted attack" on security forces.

Gerard Collomb told reporters near the scene Monday that the man's motives weren't immediately clear.

Bomb squad officers are at the scene on the city's most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists. It was the second major incident on the avenue this year.