The Latest: Paris airport suspect known to anti-terror force

Travellers walk on the highway to the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal, police said. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after attempting to seize a soldier's weapon (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The Paris prosecutors' office says the 39-year-old suspected attacker who was shot and killed at Orly Airport had already crossed authorities' radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors say Saturday that the suspect's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

After the airport attack on Saturday, the suspect's father and brother were detained by police for questioning — part of standard police operations in such cases.

___

2:25 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande says investigators will determine whether the Orly Airport attacker "had a terrorist plot behind him."

Hollande ruled out any link between Saturday's attack and the upcoming French presidential election in April and May, noting that France has been battling the threat of extremism for several years.

He says the attack shows that France's policy of having military patrols guarding public sites "is essential," and that the nation "must remain extremely vigilant."

___

2:10 p.m.

Flights are gradually resuming from Paris' Orly Airport, in the wake of Saturday's attack by a man who was killed as he tried to take a soldier's weapon.

The Paris airport authority, ADP, says the first flight from the reopened airport's West Terminal was bound for Pau in the French southwest at 1:34 p.m. (1234 GMT), five hours after soldiers shot and killed the attacker.

Flights are yet to resume at the airport's South Terminal.

___

2:00 p.m.

French police say the suspected attacker killed at Orly Airport was stopped earlier Saturday morning by a police patrol in northern Paris because he was driving too fast.

The national police information office says that as the man was showing the traffic patrol his ID papers, he pulled out a gun and fired bird shot at the three officers, injuring one of them.

Police fired back. The man fled in his car.

That traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. was at Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris near Le Bourget airport.

The man later abandoned that vehicle at Vitry, south of Paris, and stole another. That car was later found at Orly airport.

___

1:20 p.m.

French president Francois Hollande has praised the courage and efficiency of troops and police following the incidents at Orly Airport and in a northern Paris suburb.

In a written statement, Hollande reaffirms the state's "determination to act without respite to fight terrorism, defend our compatriots' security and ensure the protection of the territory."

He says the Sentinelle operation —about 7,500 troops patrolling on the country's streets and sensitive sites— has proved useful in addition to police forces.

___

1:00 p.m.

The Paris prosecutors office says the suspected attacker killed at Orly Airport after trying to wrestle away a soldier's weapon was 39 years old and was known to police for robbery and drug offenses. Prosecutors did not disclose the man's name but said he was born in 1978 and nine unspecified infractions on his criminal record.

___

12:45 p.m.

A spokesman for the military force that patrols public sites in France says the soldier attacked at Orly Airport was "shocked" but uninjured after the "very violent aggression" by a man who was quickly shot dead by two of her fellow patrolmen.

The spokesman, Benoit Brulon, was speaking to BFM television.

___

The attack at Orly Airport marked at least the fourth time that Sentinelle soldiers have been targeted since the force was created two years ago. Some have been wounded, but no one in the force has been killed.

The Sentinelle force was set up after the attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on January 7, 2015. Reinforced after the Nov. 13 assaults that left 130 people dead in Paris, it includes 7,500 soldiers, half of them deployed in the Paris region and half in the provinces.

In February, a man wielding a machete attacked four Sentinelle soldiers near the Louvre Museum, a year after three patrolmen were wounded by a man armed with a knife outside a Jewish community center in the southern city of Nice.

In January 2016, a man rammed his car into four soldiers guarding a mosque in the southeastern city of Valence.