The Latest: Man says attack changed childhood neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a decades-old serial killing and rape case in California (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Even for children living in neighborhoods targeted by the East Area Rapist, the fear and sense of change was palpable.

That's according to Brian O'Hearn, who was 10 or 11 years old when a woman in his Sacramento neighborhood was attacked in 1977.

He says police helicopters started regularly swarming overhead after that, with officers patrolling the neighborhood from above. The buzz of the helicopters was so frequent that after months it eventually became normal.

O'Hearn says he had to walk across the street where the attack happened on his way to school every morning. He says the attacker seemed like "the boogeyman" because the police couldn't catch him.

__

3:45 p.m.

Prosecutors say they used online genealogical sites to find a DNA match for a California serial killing suspect.

The Sacramento County district attorney's office said Thursday that authorities used DNA collected from a crime scene of the Golden State Killer and compared it to online genetic profiles.

Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, was arrested at his home.

Authorities believe he's responsible for at least 12 killings and 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

Prosecutors said at least one of the online genealogical profiles contained genetic information from a relative of DeAngelo. Investigators explored online family trees and followed clues to identify possible suspects.

The development was first reported by the Sacramento Bee.

DeAngelo is charged with eight counts of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

___

3:20 p.m.

A retired policeman who previously worked with the man accused of being a serial killer and rapist said it's possible that suspect Joseph James DeAngelo helped with a search in a killing he's now suspected of committing.

Farrel Ward helped investigate a 1975 slaying in Visalia that police have tied to DeAngelo.

Ward doesn't recall DeAngelo directly working on the case. But said it's possible he joined the search for the killer.

Ward said he worked with DeAngelo for several years at the Exeter Police Department and was shocked when DeAngelo was arrested in the Golden State Killer case.

Ward said DeAngelo was quiet and didn't fit in with other officers.

___

2:30 p.m.

Central California police say the former police officer accused in a series of killings and rapes is also the prime suspect in the 1975 death of a community college teacher.

If the link is confirmed, it would boost the number of victims to 13 in the serial killing case.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar says detectives are working to tie suspect Joseph DeAngelo to the 1975 killing and about 100 burglaries committed in the region while DeAngelo was a police officer in nearby Exeter.

Salazar believes DeAngelo is the so-called Visalia Ransacker who terrorized the farming community about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Fresno in 1974 and 1975.

DeAngelo was arrested at his suburban Sacramento home and investigators have alleged he is also the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for 12 murders and dozens of rapes from 1976 to 1986 throughout California.

Investigators said they have tied DeAngelo to some of those crimes through DNA.

Salazar said there is no DNA evidence connecting DeAngelo to the 1975 death of teacher Claude Snelling, who was fatally shot when he caught a man trying to kidnap his 16-year-old daughter.

___

2:10 p.m.

James Huddle said he always hoped police would catch the culprit who terrorized Northern California and prompted him to buy a pistol.

But he says he's stunned to find out the man arrested Tuesday in the serial killing and rape case, Joseph DeAngelo Jr., is his former brother-in-law.

Huddle told The Associated Press it is "still just going crazy in my mind."

Huddle says he recalls discussing the East Area Rapist once with his brother-in-law.

He told Oxygen.com that he couldn't remember who brought up the subject.

Huddle said he is stunned thinking now about who he was talking to.

It has been more than 10 years since they spoke.

Huddle said he hasn't spoken with his sister, Sharon Huddle, DeAngelo's ex-wife, but had sent her a text message.

___

1:40 p.m.

Investigators are scouring the home of a man accused in a string of California killings and rapes, looking for class rings, earrings, dishes and other items possibly taken from crime scenes.