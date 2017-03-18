The Latest: Orly attacker snatched assault gun from soldier

An elite police officer patrols with a police dog at the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal, police said. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after attempting to seize a soldier's weapon (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins says French soldiers fired three bursts, eight rounds in all, to kill the attacker who took a member of their patrol hostage at Paris' Orly Airport and wrested away her assault rifle.

Molins said the attacker held a pistol to the soldier's head in the Saturday morning attack and used her as a shield. Contrary to earlier reports by French officials, Molins says the attacker did wrench away her powerful military-grade assault rifle and wanted to use it to shoot people at the busy Paris airport.

Speaking Saturday night at a news conference, the prosecutor said a Quran was among the items later found on the body of the attacker, Ziyed Ben Belgacem.

Molins said the French-born 39-year-old was flagged for suspected radicalism during a previous spell in prison.

___

8 p.m.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins has told a news conference that the man who attacked a soldier and was killed by her colleagues at Orly Airport yelled that he wanted to die in the name of Allah and "whatever happens, there will be deaths."

Molins said the attacker held a pistol to the soldier's head on Saturday morning, used her as a shield and succeeded in a struggle to wrest away her powerful military-grade assault rifle. He said the attacker apparently aimed to use it to shoot people in the busy Paris airport.

He says the attacker, identified by Molins as French-born Ziyed Ben Belgacem, also carried a container of gasoline that he tossed to the ground.

___

3:00 p.m.

A French official connected to the investigation confirms media reports identifying the Orly Airport attacker as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, a 39-year-old born in France.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the suspected attacker's identity.

France Info radio, on its website, identified him as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, which the official confirmed to the AP. Le Parisien newspaper named him only as Ziyed B. and said he was born in Paris.

__Associated Press Writer John Leicester

___

2:40 p.m.

The Paris prosecutors' office says the 39-year-old suspected attacker who was shot and killed at Orly Airport had already crossed authorities' radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors say Saturday that the suspect's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

After the airport attack on Saturday, the suspect's father and brother were detained by police for questioning — part of standard police operations in such cases.

___

2:25 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande says investigators will determine whether the Orly Airport attacker "had a terrorist plot behind him."

Hollande ruled out any link between Saturday's attack and the upcoming French presidential election in April and May, noting that France has been battling the threat of extremism for several years.

He says the attack shows that France's policy of having military patrols guarding public sites "is essential," and that the nation "must remain extremely vigilant."

___

2:10 p.m.

Flights are gradually resuming from Paris' Orly Airport, in the wake of Saturday's attack by a man who was killed as he tried to take a soldier's weapon.

The Paris airport authority, ADP, says the first flight from the reopened airport's West Terminal was bound for Pau in the French southwest at 1:34 p.m. (1234 GMT), five hours after soldiers shot and killed the attacker.

Flights are yet to resume at the airport's South Terminal.

___

2:00 p.m.

French police say the suspected attacker killed at Orly Airport was stopped earlier Saturday morning by a police patrol in northern Paris because he was driving too fast.

The national police information office says that as the man was showing the traffic patrol his ID papers, he pulled out a gun and fired bird shot at the three officers, injuring one of them.

Police fired back. The man fled in his car.

That traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. was at Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris near Le Bourget airport.