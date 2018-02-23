The Latest: UN delays vote on 30-day Syria cease-fire

This photo released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a member of the Syrian Civil Defense group carrying a girl who was wounded during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Syrian government warplanes supported by Russia continued their relentless bombardment of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus for a sixth day Friday, killing five people, opposition activists and a war monitor reported. The death toll from the past week climbed to more than 400. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council has delayed a vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria in hopes of trying to close a gap over when a halt to fighting should take place.

Kuwait's U.N. Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaiba is the current council president. He told reporters Friday evening that "we are so close," but there are still differences over the timing of a cease-fire.

He said the council will meet at noon EST (1700 GMT) on Saturday.

The resolution sponsored by Kuwait and Sweden calls for a cease-fire to take effect 72 hours after its adoption, followed immediately by access for humanitarian convoys and medical evacuation teams.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has called a 30-day cease-fire unrealistic.

A Russian-proposed amendment rejected by the sponsors would have ruled out an immediate cease-fire, demanding instead that all parties "stop hostilities as soon as possible" and work for a "humanitarian pause" for at least 30 days.

Sweden's U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters council members have been "very, very close" to agreement, "but we have not been able to close the gap completely."

He says all agree "there needs to be a cease-fire and it has to be urgent, immediately. But he added, "There are still some discussions on exactly how to define that. So that's what we're working on."

___

7:40 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say bombardment of rebel-held eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus has killed 32 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday's 32 deaths raise to 462 the number of people killed since Sunday when government forces began a new wave of bombardment with warplanes, helicopter gunships, surface-to-surface missiles and artillery.

The Ghouta Media Center, an activist collective, also put the number of Friday's deaths at 32 people, saying those killed included 13 people in the Damascus suburb of Douma, five in Ein Tarma and five in Shiefouniyeh.

Opposition activists say the massive bombardment aims to pave the way for a ground offensive by government forces to capture one of the first areas that revolted against President Bashar Assad in 2011.

___

7:20 p.m.

The German governments says the leaders of Germany and France have written to Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek his support for a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid in eastern suburbs of Damascus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said she and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday condemned targeted attacks on civilians and on medical infrastructure. They also condemned "attacks on civilians and the Russian embassy in Damascus," but said those don't detract from the obligation to protect civilians in eastern Ghouta and elsewhere.

The French and German leaders called for an immediate end to fighting and the enforcement of a cease-fire to enable humanitarian access and medical evacuations. They urged Russia to live up to "its responsibility."

___

7p.m.

The European Union is imploring all parties involved in the conflict in Syria to help secure a cease-fire in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, where more than 400 people have been killed by government forces since Sunday.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that "unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of civilians is a moral duty and a matter of urgency. It is in the responsibility of all to prevent further loss of lives, to stop the violence."

She urged the parties "to take all necessary measures to ensure an immediate ceasefire, the protection of the Syrian people by respecting international humanitarian law, and urgent humanitarian access."

Mogherini also said "the Syrian regime must immediately stop targeting its own people and fulfill its primary responsibility to protect them."

___

5 p.m.

Turkey's military has said it hit a convoy carrying weapons and ammunition in the countryside of a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria.

In a statement published Friday, the army said Turkish artillery hit the 30 to 40-vehicle convoy of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, in southeastern Afrin. Aerial video accompanying the statement showed the alleged strike.