Latest Operation Consequences target crime in Hesperia, Joshua Tree

The latest round of Operation Consequences included several arrests and the seizing of illegal drugs and firearms in Hesperia and Joshua Tree.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the week of crime suppression activity ending March 1 included the following locations.

16300 Block of Chestnut Street, Hesperia

61800 Block of El Reposo Circle, Joshua Tree

6300 Block of Olympic Road, Joshua Tree

35000 Block of Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa

2000 Block of Nolan Street, San Bernardino

1300 Block of Hillside Drive, San Bernardino

500 Block of S. 22nd Street, Banning

5700 Block of Brockton Avenue, Riverside

Law enforcement officials served 14 search warrants and contacted suspects at the locations, where investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

As a result, investigators seized 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine and a quarter-pound of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s department.

Additionally, 14 firearms were seized, which included one ghost gun. A total of 14 felony arrests were also made, sheriff’s officials said.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s department – gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, authorities said.

