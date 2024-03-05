Latest Operation Consequences target crime in Hesperia, Joshua Tree
The latest round of Operation Consequences included several arrests and the seizing of illegal drugs and firearms in Hesperia and Joshua Tree.
Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the week of crime suppression activity ending March 1 included the following locations.
16300 Block of Chestnut Street, Hesperia
61800 Block of El Reposo Circle, Joshua Tree
6300 Block of Olympic Road, Joshua Tree
35000 Block of Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa
2000 Block of Nolan Street, San Bernardino
1300 Block of Hillside Drive, San Bernardino
500 Block of S. 22nd Street, Banning
5700 Block of Brockton Avenue, Riverside
Law enforcement officials served 14 search warrants and contacted suspects at the locations, where investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
As a result, investigators seized 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine and a quarter-pound of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s department.
Additionally, 14 firearms were seized, which included one ghost gun. A total of 14 felony arrests were also made, sheriff’s officials said.
The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s department – gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, authorities said.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences target crime in Hesperia, Joshua Tree