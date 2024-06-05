What is the latest on Ohio's higher education overhaul? DeWine anticipates signing a bill

A higher education overhaul that would ban mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion programs hasn't moved in the Legislature since last year. But Gov. Mike DeWine says he anticipates signing a higher education bill − after more changes.

Senate Bill 83, championed by Republican Sen. Jerry Cirino, would ban mandatory DEI training courses, prohibit universities from taking stances on "controversial beliefs or policies," require faculty evaluations and weaken tenure when consolidating or eliminating degrees and programs.

The Ohio Senate passed the bill last May and a divided House panel approved the measure in December for a full floor vote. But Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, hasn't put it on the agenda. Stephens has said the bill doesn't have enough votes to pass − an assertion that the bill's backers contest.

DeWine told reporters Wednesday that he anticipates signing a bill on higher education − after more changes.

"I think that bill will continue to evolve, and will then be a bill that I will be comfortable signing," DeWine said. "I would anticipate signing a bill. But as in all things, I can't make a final decision until I see the language, and this language in this bill, of course, continues to change."

DeWine wouldn't detail what changes he would need to see before signing the bill. Stephens' spokesman declined to comment on the bill's status.

DeWine has advocated for reducing the number of years that university trustees serve, which is currently a nine-year term. Under the proposed legislation, those terms would be six years.

DeWine spoke to a room of university trustees Wednesday morning at the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s 2024 Trustees Conference at Columbus State Community College.

DeWine encouraged university trustees to ask more questions of presidents and help leaders navigate big-picture decisions. "Those big-picture decisions may include whether certain courses can be continued or whether certain majors can be continued," he told reporters afterward.

DeWine also discussed the importance of keeping Ohio students in-state, hiring the right university president, educating teachers on phonics-based "science of reading" techniques and not pitting the humanities against other majors.

“Some background in the humanities is vitally important," said DeWine, who graduated with an education degree from Miami University. He had planned to be a social studies teacher.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: DeWine expects changes to higher education bill but expects to sign it