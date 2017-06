The Latest: Official: IDs of missing people to be released

In this image taken from video run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Qiao Dashuai, left, is attended to by nurses at a hospital after surviving a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Saturday, June 24, 2017. More than 100 people have been buried by a landslide that unleashed huge rocks and a mass of earth that crashed into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, a provincial government said. Qiao told CCTV his baby saved their family because he was woken up by the baby's crying when he heard a strange noise that alerted him to the landslide. (CCTV via AP Video)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on a landslide in southwestern China (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

The Xinhua news agency says the identities of the 118 missing people in a landslide in southwest China will soon be made public.

Xu Zhiwen, executive deputy governor of the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba, the region where the landslide struck, also tells Xinhua that all 142 tourists who were visiting a site in the mountain village of Xinmo have been found alive.

Xinhua reports that about 3,000 rescuers were combing the area with life detectors and dogs but no new signs of life have been found.

___

2:30 a.m.

The Xinhua news agency reports that 15 people are confirmed dead in a landslide in southwestern China.

Officials leading the rescue effort tell Xinhua that workers retrieved the 15 bodies from the debris by 10 p.m. Saturday.

The news agency says that no new signs of life have been found. About 1,000 workers with life-detection instruments are searching for survivors.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in the mountain village of Xinmo in Mao County.

The Sichuan provincial government says the landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel. Officials said 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) of road were buried in the disaster.

___

1:30 a.m.

Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.

The Sichuan provincial government says the landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials say 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) of road were buried in the disaster.

The provincial government says more than 120 people were buried by the landslide. State broadcaster China Central Television cited a rescuer as saying five bodies had been found.

The official Sichuan Daily newspaper said on its microblog that rescuers pulled out three people, two of whom had survived.

___

1:30 p.m.

Around 100 people are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes in southwestern China early Saturday, a county government said.

The landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6 a.m., burying some 40 homes, the government of Mao county in Sichuan province said. The landslide blocked a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile)-section of a river.

Search and rescue efforts were underway. State broadcaster CCTV said more than 400 rescuers, including police, are involved.

Photos posted on the site showed piles of rubble and large rocks while emergency responders helped a woman by the road.

___

Online:

http://www.maoxian.gov.cn/xwzx/zwyw/201706/t20170624_1250208.html