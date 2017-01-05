The Latest: Official says Obama has intel report on hacking

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, National Intelligence Director James Clapper speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Clapper is among top U.S. intelligence officials set to testify on Jan. 5, 2017, at a Senate hearing to be dominated by accusations Russia meddled in America’s presidential election to help Donald Trump win. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on accusations that Russia meddled in America's presidential election to help Donald Trump win (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

U.S. intelligence officials have delivered the classified report on Russian and other foreign meddling in American elections to the White House.

A U.S. official said Thursday that President Barack Obama has received the report. President-elect Donald Trump is to be briefed on the report on Friday.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Director of National Intelligence told Congress that an unclassified version of the report is tentatively scheduled to be released early next week.

9:36 a.m.

Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia poses a major and growing threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic and commercial operations — as well as America's critical infrastructure.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper and other intelligence officials are testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing focused on Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. They say Russia is among at least 30 nations that are developing capabilities to launch cyberattacks.

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism that Russia was behind the election hacking.

U.S. intelligence agencies disagree.

The officials aren't expected to disclose details of a report on foreign influence in U.S. elections before President Barack Obama gets a briefing on that report Thursday.

3:11 a.m.

Top U.S. intelligence officials are set to testify at a Senate hearing to be dominated by accusations Russia meddled in America's presidential election to help Donald Trump win.

The Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday comes a day before the president-elect is to be briefed by the CIA and FBI directors — along with the director of national intelligence — on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts.

Trump has been deeply critical of their findings. He's even appeared to back controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's contention that Russia did not provide him with hacked Democratic emails.

Slated to appear before the Armed Services Committee are the national intelligence director, James Clapper; the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, Marcel Lettre; and the National Security Agency chief, Navy Adm. Michael Rogers.