The Latest: Obama stars 6th day of Hawaii vacation at gym

President Barack Obama, left, smiles after putting on the 18th green at Kapolei Golf Club, in Kapolei, Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Golfing with the president from left are Bobby Titcomb, and Darrell Harrington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting the sixth day of his Hawaii vacation at the gym for a workout.

The president's motorcade left the first family's vacation rental home in Kailua amidst scattered rain showers. On the short drive to a Marine base gym in Kaneohe, he was greeted by a few small groups of waving on-lookers.

The first family is spending its annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama's home state.