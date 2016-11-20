The Latest: Obama reporters separated from motorcade

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and China's President Xi Jingping, left, sit with members of their delegations for a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama's final official foreign trip (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Reporters covering President Barack Obama's visit to Peru have had an unexpected change of plans. They were separated from the rest of his motorcade after he attended a dinner for world leaders attending an Asia-Pacific summit.

Three vans carrying a TV crew, still photographers and wire service and other reporters were became separated Saturday as Obama departed the gala dinner at Parque de la Reserva.

The vans managed to catch up to the motorcade as Obama arrived at his hotel.

Confusion apparently set in at the dinner venue as multiple motorcades were trying to leave at the

same time.

Obama is in Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum. It's the third and final stop on his last overseas trip as president. Obama has a full schedule of meetings plus a news conference on Sunday before he heads back to Washington.

___

5:30 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) says he hopes there is a smooth transition to the next U.S. president and that he hopes the relationship between the United States and China will continue to grow.

Xi is meeting with President Barack Obama during an Asia-Pacific economic summit. The two leaders spoke to reporters briefly before their meeting.

Xi says the two are meeting at a "hinge moment" in the U.S.-China relationship. He says he hopes the two nations will focus on cooperation and managing their differences.

Obama says the two nations have played a pivotal role in addressing climate change. He also says the two leaders are united in their opposition to North Korea's provocations, and they will intensify efforts to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Obama says he also expects a candid conversation on areas where the two leaders differ.

___

4:45 p.m.

President Barack Obama is praising Peru for its success in dramatically reducing poverty in recent years. So says the White House in a statement.

The White House says Obama acknowledged the progress in a meeting with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru.

Peru is the host of an Asia-Pacific summit that Obama is attending.

The White House says Obama and Kuczynski also affirmed commitments made by the two nations under a 2009 trade pact. In particular, they discussed steps Peru is taking to combat illegal logging.

Peru is home to the second largest chunk of the Amazon rainforest after Brazil and a major focus of the fight against illegal logging. Under the terms of the U.S.-Peru free trade agreement, regulators have more tools to bring accountability to a timber industry whose exports are overwhelmingly illegal.

___

4:20 p.m.

The White House says President Barack Obama is urging world leaders to continue their work to advance a 12-nation trade agreement called the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Obama has failed in his efforts to get Congress to approve the agreement before he leaves office. President-elect Donald Trump made opposition to the pact a centerpiece of his campaign.

As part of his final foreign trip, the president met with leaders of the 11 other nations participating in the TPP effort. The White House says Obama urged his counterparts to ensure that trade agreements work to reduce inequality.

Obama is holding out hope that Trump will warm to trade deals once he's in office. Obama says TPP will level the playing field for American workers and advance America's interests in an economically dynamic and growing region.

___

3 p.m.

President Barack Obama is citing Chile, Peru and Columbia as examples of nations that are growing faster and doing better economically because of a new level of freedom and openness.

Obama is speaking to about 1,000 young adults at a town hall-style gathering in Peru during the final foreign trip of his presidency. Obama was asked by one man from Venezuela about how to create a world that doesn't have to choose between peace and democracy.

Obama says the evidence of recent decades suggests that countries that silence their critics go backward economically because they hide mistakes rather than solve them. He says countries with repressive governments "rot from within."

Meanwhile, he says, freedom allows people to start businesses and organizations designed to improve society.