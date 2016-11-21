The Latest: Obama stresses enduring commitment to Japan

In this photo released by APEC press office, U.S. President Barack Obama, behind left, shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the opening session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (APEC press office via AP)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama's final official foreign trip (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

President Barack Obama is affirming the enduring U.S. commitment to Japan in a brief meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two met on Sunday on the sidelines of the APEC economic summit in Lima, Peru. A White House official said Obama stressed America's commitment to Japan, and expressed his gratitude for years of successful cooperation that strengthened the alliance between the two countries.

The meeting follows Abe's face-to-face session with President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Thursday evening. Abe was the first foreign leader to meet in person with the incoming U.S. president. He later said he was confident that Trump "is a trustworthy leader."

___

6:40 p.m.

President Barack Obama says that he does not intend to be a constant critic of his successor — but he's reserving the right to reengage in politics when he's out of office.

In a press conference in Lima, Peru, Obama says he wants to give President-elect Donald Trump the opportunity to put forward his platform. But he also says he will consider whether or not he needs to defend the "ideals" that he cares about as an American citizen.

Obama says that as an "American citizen who cares deeply about our country," he will review any issues that may arise after he leaves office and decide "if I think that it's necessary or helpful for me to defend those ideals."

While he didn't go into great detail, he said the issues that might compel him to get involved would have less to do with legislative proposals than with "core questions about our values and ideals.

President typically reserve from criticizing their predecessors and step away from electoral politics after their time in office.

___

6:35 p.m.

President Barack Obama says that when he took office, he decided to liquidate assets that might have raised questions about his policy and turn them into Treasury bills — financial instruments that he joked have not had great yields during his eight years in office.

Obama says his assets were significantly smaller than those of previous presidents and presidents-elect, including Donald Trump. But he decided that to avoid questions about conflict of interest, it was best not to just meet the letter of the law, but the spirit of the law.

He says he told Trump that he would be well-served by a strong White House counsel who could set rules and boundaries for his team to eliminate ambiguity.

But he says it's up to Trump to determine how best to deal with his vast business assets.

___

6:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama says politics in America "right now are a little up for grabs" and Democrats "have to do some thinking" about how they can get their message across to the American people.

Obama was asked about the future of the Democratic Party at a news conference following an economic summit meeting in Peru. When Obama took office in 2009, Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress, and held a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. Yet Democrats lost the House in 2010, and the Senate four years later. Republicans also hold a strong advantage in governorships and state legislatures.

Obama noted that majorities of Americans agree with many Democratic positions, mentioning a minimum wage increase, gun curbs, and affordable health care. So the party doesn't need "a complete overhaul," he said, but better organization and a "smarter" message.

Democrats have to talk to the American people as a whole, and not focus as much on "micro-targeting particular, discreet groups," he said. That approach "is not going to win you the broad mandate that you need."

___

6:10 p.m.

President Barack Obama is dodging a question about whether he intends to fire the director of the National Security Agency, saying only that Adm. Mike Rogers is a "terrific patriot."

Obama spoke Sunday at a news conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru.

Obama was asked about a recommendation from Defense Secretary Ash Carter and National Intelligence Director James Clapper that Rogers be dismissed before the president leaves office.

It's unclear exactly why they recommended his ouster.

Rogers' tenure has been tainted by the theft of classified material from the agency and he has been mentioned as a candidate for a position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Rogers met with Trump last week.