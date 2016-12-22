The Latest: Obamas, friends dine near Hawaii vacation home

President Barack Obama, left, smiles after putting on the 18th green at Kapolei Golf Club, in Kapolei, Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Golfing with the president from left are Bobby Titcomb, and Darrell Harrington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

President Obama and his family wrapped up another day of their Hawaii holiday vacation with dinner at a restaurant near their Kailua vacation home.

The first family and some friends dined Wednesday night at Buzz's Lanikai, just a short motorcade trip away and situated across a road from Kailua Beach.

The restaurant — known for surf-and-turf offerings and a tiki decor — has become a regular vacation stop for the Obamas.

___

4 p.m.

Wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts and a baseball hat, President Barack Obama finished 18 holes of golf at the Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii. It took about five hours for the president and his playing partners — Bobby Titcomb, Greg Orme, and Darrell Harrington — to finish the round.

After making his putt, the president tipped his hat toward the pin and then shook hands and warmly embraced each playing partner before walking off the green.

___

11 a.m.

President Barack Obama is back on the golf course during his Hawaii vacation.

The president is playing at Kapolei Golf Club on Oahu's western side. This is the president's third time hitting the links since he arrived Friday. His earlier golf outings were to courses in Kailua, where he is renting a house for the holidays.

___

8 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting the fifth day of his Hawaii vacation at the gym for a workout.

A gentle breeze rustled palm trees Wednesday as the president's motorcade traveled from his Kailua vacation home to a nearby Marine Corps base gym.

People stood on the side of the road to wave at the procession of cars. A woman flashed the "shaka" Hawaii hang-loose sign at Obama as his vehicle drove by.

Obama spent Tuesday afternoon at the beach after working out at the gym.

The first family is spending their annual two-week winter vacation in Obama's home state.