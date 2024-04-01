Here are the latest nominees for the The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of April 1 is now live.

The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has three candidates.

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes.

Voting is open through noon, Thursday, April 4.

Bethel's Morgan Mitchell is The Oklahoman's Student of the Week

Nominations for next week's poll are also being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate a student, school faculty can email StudentOfTheWeek@oklahoman.com.

Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

Kutter Boone, Bethel: As a sophomore, Boone is an active member of Bethel's FFA program that was described as always willing to help anyone in need. "Kutter helps our custodian daily to take out the trash," said Bethel Assistant Principal Courtney Howser. "He is a great example of someone who works behind the scenes to do good deeds for the school community."

Henry Field, Oklahoma Christian School: A student-athlete that made valuable contributions to the football team, Field was described as "eager and ready to learn." "He can see parts of science in a different dimension than most, able to see a few steps ahead rather than just the current step at hand," said OCS counselor Sherry Sage. "He is a joy to have in class!"

Grace Slovak, Harding Charter Prep: Slovak is involved in a little bit of everything at Harding Charter, and she does it while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She received the AP Scholar with Distinction award -- given to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken. She is the National Honor Society parliamentarian and the Harding Charter orchestra concert master. She has also participated in basketball, volleyball, track and field and she has been a baseball manager.

