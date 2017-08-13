The Latest: No. 15 may be pivotal hole in PGA's final round

Kevin Kisner reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on final round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

It's becoming clear that No. 15 at Quail Hollow is going to be a pivotal swing hole coming down the stretch in the final round of the PGA Championship.

Players are destroying the par 5 so far today.

Of the 23 players who have played the hole, there have been two eagles, 15 birdies, five pars and only one bogey. The scoring average is 4.21.

___

12:40 p.m.

Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring.

Kisner had a one-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Stroud, two players coming off victories last week. Matsuyama shot a 61 in the final round at Firestone for his second World Golf Championship title. Stroud won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 290 tries.

In early action Sunday, K.T. Kim has recorded two eagles. Dustin Johnson, whose year most likely will end without a major, was already 4 under through 11 holes. Jordan Spieth, who will have to wait until next year to try to complete the career Grand Slam, opened with six consecutive pars.